Boris Johnson urges people to ‘sign’ on wind turbine as energy crisis grips UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his social media followers to “join him” and sign a wind turbine as an energy crisis continues to plague the country.
Mr Johnson launched the appeal to his 3.6 million Twitter followers on Wednesday, just hours after delivering a keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
He said: Join me in signing one of ESS’s magnificent wind turbines to call for ambitious global climate action.
SSE, one of the UK’s largest renewable energy providers, has launched the petition to send a message to world leaders ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year.
The signatories will bear their names on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, currently under construction in the North Sea.
The Prime Minister’s message comes as households across Britain face a growing energy bill caused, in part, by a collapse in wind power.
Wind turbines typically supply about a quarter of Britain’s energy needs. However, the decrease in wind speed has resulted in an energy shortage, driving the demand for some fossil fuels, such as gas, to record levels.
Officials have sought to reassure consumers that UK infrastructure will be able to bring enough gas into the country to get through the winter.
National Grid Gas Transmission said Britain will have a positive supply margin, meaning it will be able to access more gas than it uses during peak demand.
He said the country has access to flexible gas supplies from abroad, including liquid natural gas (LNG), which is carried by ships, and gas pipelines from Europe.
This will be enough to meet any peak demand scenarios that National Grid experts predicted could occur from October through the end of March.
It occurs despite a significant rise in global gas prices, which was caused, among other things, by strong demand for the reopening of Asian economies.
But like in previous winters, gas sellers will need a positive market price differential in order to make their way to Britain from European and global markets, National Grid said.
This means UK buyers will have to compete with international buyers for their gas.
We have a positive gas supply margin in all of our supply and demand scenarios, and there is a positive storage position at the dawn of winter, said Ian Radley, gas system operations manager. .
We have a range of tools available to handle any operational requirements that we may encounter.
Meanwhile, the National Grid Electricity Electricity System Operator (ESO) said the capacity of the power system is also expected to cope with winter.
The Winter Outlook confirms that we plan to have sufficient capacity and the necessary tools to meet demand this winter, said ESO boss Fintan Slye.
The margins are well within the reliability standard so we are confident that there will be enough capacity available to keep the UK lights on.
The gas system manager also said he expects demand to be just 49.4 billion cubic meters (bcm), down from 50.7 bcm to 53.3 bcm over the past five last years.
This drop in demand is largely due to a drop in demand for gas for power generation, as more and more wind power is built.
National Grid Gas Transmission’s mission is to supply the gas network across Great Britain and to intervene occasionally to ensure the balance of the system.
However, it does not itself supply gas to the network.
About half of Britain’s gas demand is used to heat homes, another quarter is used to generate electricity.
In response to the Prime Minister, social media users said Britain’s green energy plan was irrelevant, while others pointed out that their energy costs had nearly doubled in a matter of weeks.
When completed, Dogger Bank will provide enough energy to power six million homes across the UK and is a crucial part of helping Britain achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.
