Investment of $ 5 billion for the textile sector pending: Razak Dawood





Advisor to the Prime Minister for Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. AFP / FileRazak Dawood reveals that an investment worth $ 5 billion is underway, in which 100 new textile units will be created. during the year 21.

Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Thursday that an investment worth $ 5 billion was underway for the creation of new textile units.

Highlighting the positive results of the “Make-in-Pakistan” policy, Dawood wrote on Twitter: Our Make-in-Pakistan policy is starting to bear fruit.

We have been informed that an investment of around $ 5 billion is underway in which 100 new textile units are expected to be created, the adviser said.

Sharing further details about the investment, he said: In addition to improving export capacity, these are likely to create around 500,000 jobs.

This government has reversed deindustrialization and InshaAllah, we are now on the path of industrial growth in Pakistan, added the Prime Minister’s assistant.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government was pursuing a Make-in-Pakistan policy to promote export-oriented industrialization in the country.

As part of this policy, the government had eliminated or reduced tariffs on hundreds of tariff lines involving raw materials for local industry in order to make domestic products competitive.

Historical trends in textile exports. AHL / SBP

According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, the textile group’s exports topped $ 15 billion, the highest on record in the first two months of any fiscal year in fiscal year 21. The federal government has stepped up to the plate. expects exports to exceed $ 20 billion in FY22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/374497-5-billion-investment-for-textile-sector-in-pipeline-razak-dawood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos