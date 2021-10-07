Activists kill 2 teachers in Indian Kashmir





SRINAGAR, October 7 (Reuters) – Suspected militants on Thursday shot dead two teachers at a public school in the main city of Indian Kashmir, Srinagar, the latest in a series of targeted assassinations in the heavily militarized Himalayan region. Gunmen broke into the government’s upper secondary school for boys in the Eidgah area of ​​Srinagar and shot two teachers at close range, a government official said. The victims were members of the Sikh and Hindu minority communities in the area, said the official and a teaching colleague at the school. Both declined to be named. Armed militants have waged a bloody insurgency against New Delhi since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir, which was India’s only Muslim-majority state until the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi divided it into two administered territories federal government in August 2019. The region is fully claimed by India and Pakistan, but each country controls only part of it. “The men with guns entered the school this morning and asked for the teachers’ identity cards and then shot two teachers, each from the Sikh and Hindu minority community,” the teacher said. On Tuesday, suspected militants killed a respected Kashmiri Hindu pharmacist and a non-Kashmiri street vendor in Srinagar, and shot dead another civilian in the northern district of Bandipora. “Killing innocent civilians, including teachers, is an attempt to attack and undermine the centuries-old tradition of community harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” Kashmiri police chief Dilbag Singh told reporters. . Last week, seven civilians were killed in Kashmir, three of whom were from the Hindu and Sikh communities. A total of 25 civilians, including political workers, have been killed in targeted assassinations this year, according to police records. Singh said the recent killings in Srinagar were carried out by the Resistance Front (TRF), a militant group that claimed responsibility for some of the previous killings in the Kashmir Valley. He described the TRF as a front for Pakistan-based militant organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan said it was only providing moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people. Written by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

