US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold virtual bilateral meeting by end of 2021





US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold a virtual bilateral meeting by the end of 2021, the White House has informed. There is an agreement in principle for the virtual bilateral meeting, according to media reports. The virtual bilateral meeting between Biden and Jinping was announced during US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s meeting with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich. According to media reports, the high-level closed-door meeting between Sullivan and Yang aimed at improving communication between the two major economies lasted more than six hours. The two first met after the unpleasant episode of public grievances in Alaska in March 2021. The meeting has been described as a follow-up to the September 9 appeal between US President Biden and Chinese President Jinping. US National Security Advisor Sullivan and Chinese Yang meet for the first time since Alaska The meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi focused on improving communication between the two countries despite growing strategic rivalry and tensions over several bilateral issues, including Taiwan. The level of bilateral tensions has increased in recent times with China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan, trade disputes and human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and the United States selling nuclear submarines to it. ‘Australia. Sullivan has raised concerns over contentious issues such as Chinese actions in the South China Sea, as well as human rights and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, the White House has informed. . Yang urged the United States and China to work together so that both countries and the world can benefit from cooperation. He noted that Beijing attaches importance to the positive remarks on Sino-US relations made recently by Biden. Bilateral tensions United States, China, Taiwan During the call in early September between Biden and Jinping, the two leaders agreed to adhere to the Taiwan agreement as tension mounts between Beijing and Taipei. On October 6, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry sought clarification from the United States after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted the Taiwan agreement. The United States also assured the Taiwanese Foreign Office that their approach to Taiwan has not changed and that they are committed to helping the democratically ruled island of Taiwan claimed by Beijing. Trade negotiations between the United States and China US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also travel to Brussels to attend meetings with NATO and European Union officials as well as to Paris where he will brief Europeans on his talks with the senior Chinese diplomat. Yang. With massive trade disputes high on the US-China bilateral agenda, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai expects to meet with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He. While revealing the results of China’s Trade Policy Review, Tai pledged to meet with Beijing on its commitments made in former US President Donald Trump’s trade deal and discuss the Beijing’s harmful industrial policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/current-affairs/us-president-joe-biden-china-president-xi-jinping-to-hold-virtual-bilateral-meeting-by-end-of-2021-1633606582-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos