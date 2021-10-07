Upon meeting Jokowi at the palace, Anies reports a pandemic in the DKI which is under control





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo meets the Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (7/10/2021) afternoon. Anies said during the meeting he made it known that the pandemic Covid-19 in Jakarta under control. “Update only for the pandemic situation in Jakarta. WL the situation is under control, so we are going to tell about the situation in Jakarta. That’s how it was discussed, ”Anies said after the meeting. Also read: Anies, Ganjar and Sandiaga are included in Nasdem’s consideration to be promoted to presidential candidates However, Anies did not provide details on the content of her meeting with the president. Asked about the plan for easing the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) following the improvement of the pandemic situation, he said this was discussed during a coordination meeting between different parties. “If this is discussed technically, yes in the coordination meetings (coordination meetings),” he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Also Read: UPDATE October 7: There are 213,616 suspects linked to Covid-19 in Indonesia In recent times, the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia has indeed improved. Data from the Covid-19 Task Force (Satgas) through Thursday (7/10/2021) at 12:00 p.m. WIB showed that there had been 1,393 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia to 4,224,487, starting with the first case announced by President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020. Read also: Distribution of 27,747 active cases of Covid-19 as of October 7, 2021 In Jakarta, the addition of daily Covid-19 cases ranks fifth, or 1,712 cases in one day today. In the same period, Covid-19 patients who have recovered nationwide have increased by 1,946 people. Thus, the number of cases recovered in Indonesia to date has reached 4,054,246. However, the number of deaths after exposure to Covid-19 also continues to rise. During the period October 6-7, 2021, there were 81 death cases, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 142,494.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/10/07/18581761/bertemu-jokowi-di-istana-anies-laporkan-pandemi-di-dki-yang-terkendali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

