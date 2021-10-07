Turkish parliament votes for Paris climate agreement







Updated October 7, 2021 10:12 a.m. Almost six years after the decision and a few weeks before the next world climate summit, Turkey has ratified the Paris climate agreement.

It remains to be seen whether the country is actually promoting climate protection or whether the decision was just a strategic one. You can find more news here A few weeks before the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Turkey also ratified the Paris climate agreement. Parliament voted on an agreement to tackle climate change on Wednesday evening, the official Anadolu news agency reported. Climate activists are now calling on the government to act. “Turkey has preferred coal for decades” In the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the global community agreed to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees, if possible. The COP26 World Climate Conference is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. This meeting is considered an important step in the conclusion of agreements on the concrete and the implementation of the agreement. Germany signed the agreement in 2016. Gokhan Ersoy of Greenpeace sees the Turkish merger as a strategic decision. In the current international environment, Turkey would have experienced a difficult situation if it had not ratified the agreement. It is not yet possible to say what concrete consequences the ratification will have on the country’s politics. The government must now make concrete progress on climate policy. “For decades Turkey has prioritized coal with political decisions,” announced economic gains and little attention to environmental impact, sustainability or other responses to the climate crisis. Erdogan bets on nuclear power Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently repeatedly addressed environmental protection and said he wants to rely on nuclear power, for example. Apart from the Akkuyu nuclear power plant currently under construction in southern Turkey, there are currently no nuclear power plants in the country. Turkey meets its energy needs mainly from coal, gas and oil. (DPA / MCF) Dedicated problem solver. Defender of television. Passionate about zombies. Proud Twitter nerd. Subtly charming alcohol geek.

