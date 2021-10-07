Behind a green facade, Modi expands coal mining in India’s tribal lands

Indian governments’ efforts to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes in response to energy shortages sparked a protest march from tribal villagers in forested areas for coal mining. But their voices are muffled by the green messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modis, which mask India’s grim reliance on coal.

Hundreds of tribal villagers began a long march protesting the government’s plans for a major expansion of coal mines on their lands on October 2, a major holiday in India marking the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

This land is our land! This land is our land! chanted the men and women in Hindi as they walked through forested areas, village paths, and state and national roads on a 300-kilometer (186-mile) trek to make their voices heard.

The villagers of the indigenous communities of India, or Adivasi, are from the Hasdeo region in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, one of the largest contiguous areas of dense forest on the subcontinent, rich in biodiversity and wildlife, including elephant corridors which are essential for afforestation.

But the forest of Hasdeo Arand is also rich in charcoal and it is a resource that India does not seem to tire of these days.

Earlier this week, India’s Energy and Energy Minister sounded the alarm by warning of severe coal shortages. Monsoon flooding at national coal mines, coupled with a global energy crisis that has pushed up coal prices due to increased demand from China, has led to a reduction in India’s coal imports. Power outages were in store, Minister RK Singh warned.

it will be put-off,” he said.

The crisis comes as one of the world’s fastest growing economies emerges from the pandemic with increasing energy demand.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made autonomy a central part of his recovery plan in the event of a pandemic. In a televised speech last year, Modi pledged to oversee a quantum leap so that India can be self-sufficient.

The story continues

But critics warn that this leap is being taken on the backs of India’s most marginalized groups at enormous environmental cost and with few social guarantees.

Increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes

Coal still accounts for nearly 70 percent of India’s electricity production. As the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter has pledged to switch to renewables, India’s quantum and self-sustaining growth will be largely fueled by the dirtiest fossil fuel.

On the international scene, Modi extols the doctrine of Mahatma Gandhis from a guardianship of the planet with the duty to take care of it. But even as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleads for an end to deadly coal dependence, the Modi administration has embarked on an aggressive policy. extension of coal production to 1 billion tonnes by 2024.

And while Modis’ pledges and green rhetoric grab the headlines, the surge in charcoal production in rural areas is being ignored by a national media under pressure to follow the line of Hindu nationalist governments, according to Reporters Without Borders, with expressions of dissent treated as anti-national.

Much of India’s increase in coal production will come from the central and eastern coal belt states of Orissa, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where Adivasi communities live in wealthy areas. in biodiversity and fauna.

Nationally, 55 new coal mines are planned and there are expansion plans for 193 existing mines. Eighty percent of the new expansion is on Adivasis lands and they will suffer the consequences, said Jo Woodman, senior researcher at Survival International, a UK-based tribal rights group.

Mining companies enter once protected area

The Adivasi communities of Hasdeo Arand Forest lead a decades-long struggle to protect their ancestral lands and way of life, which is guided by indigenous belief systems that attach spiritual value to every characteristic of forests, fruits and from flowers to grains and seeds that ensure their subsistence.

Formerly designated a no-go and no-mining zone, the Hasdeo Arand ForestIts status has been regularly undermined by the complex legal and administrative maneuvers of successive governments and public bodies which have entered into important contracts.

In the absence of foreign takers for contracts in a declining industry plagued by regulations on environmental licensing and land ownership issues, coal block bids were taken over by private Indian companies.

In 2011, then Indian Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh authorized three blocks of coal in the mining-free zone. They were clearly on the sidelines of Hasdeo Arand Forest, Ramesh told reporters. But they are the first and last to be opened to mining, he promised.

These are infamous last words, according to Woodman. There has since been a weakening and auctioning, and there is more mining to come due to the lack of policy to protect these areas and pressure from mining companies, she noted. .

Companies get contracts, Adivasis bear the costs

In 2013, the Adani Group, one of India’s largest and richest companies, had started coal production in the Parsa East-Kente Basan (PEKB) mine in Hasdeo. The Modi government has since approved more mines, putting forests and villagers at risk, activists say.

In a statement issued at the start of the final 300-kilometer march to Raipur, the capital of the state of Chhattisgarh, The leaders of the Hasdeo protest claimed the Modi government “illegally allocated seven coal mines in our region to state corporations. State governments, in turn, appointed Adani to develop and operate these blocks.

The Adani group led by the second richest man in the country, Gautam Adani, has come under intense scrutiny by international media since environmentalists and indigenous rights activists in Australia began a campaign against the Carmichael Coal Mine groups in Queensland.

Noting the close links between Adani and Modi, the The Financial Times reported last year that since Mr. Modi took office, Mr. Adanis’ net worth has grown by around 230% to over $ 26 billion as he won government tenders and built infrastructure projects across the country.

As the government attempts to accelerate growth by increasing resource extraction, critics note that the concentration of capital in a privileged few hands comes at the expense of minority rights and national well-being.

The Adivasis are seen as superstitious, primitive, backward, their connection to the land is depreciated, and their lives and lands are treated as disposable. They would have to bear the costs of this massive surge in coal mining in the so-called national interest, which is believed to make it as lucrative as possible for private Indian companies, Woodman said.

In recent decades, the climate change crisis has overturned the modernization model of heavy industrialization and resource extraction fueled by cheap fossil fuels such as coal. But for countries like India, China and Brazil that are trying to lift millions of their citizens out of poverty, an environmentally sustainable alternative to growth remains prohibitive.

As the international community prepares for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, environmentalists believe the focus should be on helping developing countries move to a greener modernization model .

Rich countries must step up their efforts and help India wean itself off from coal and embark on a path of true green transition, Woodman said. What is worrying is that Modi seems to be hiding behind this green facade and presenting himself as a green leader as the COP26 discussions approach. But at the same time, he’s got this massive push for coal and it’s just not sustainable in the world we live in today.