What the initial list of participants at the United Nations Climate Summit reveals

The United Nations Climate Summit set to start on October 31 in Glasgow will bring an unprecedented mix of leaders for such an event (even Pope Francis!), and the likely absence of key players, notably Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Why is this important: COP26 speeches and behind-the-scenes meetings between leaders during the first two days of the summit will set the tone for the remainder of the meeting. These will be times when countries present new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Without bold new emission reductions in the short term, the The UN recently warned, the world is heading for at least 2.7 ° C (4.9 ° F) of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100, well above Paris temperature targets.

Yes, but: Developments ranging from American-Chinese tensions to the spiraling energy crisis in Europe and Asia, in particular, could decrease emissions targets and climate finance commitments that are needed to avoid the most severe impacts of global warming.

What to watch: Here’s a look at what we know so far about the unofficial RSVP roster and how arrivals and rebuffs can shape the summit:

President Biden will certainly be present and praise its emissions targets. But if he walks through the door with legislation enacted to safeguard his commitments, everyone can guess for now. The United States is the world’s largest historical emitter and the current second emitter of global warming greenhouse gases.

However, it seems risky whether major climate legislation will have been passed by the Senate and House by then, as part of a Democrat-only measure.

That would leave Biden with many broken promises and could make other leaders more skeptical of America’s ability to cut emissions and devote additional funds to help developing countries adapt to global warming.

Pope Francis will be the very first pontiff attend a COP. His 2015 Encyclical on the environment has been widely read around the world, and taking action to tackle climate change is one of his favorite topics.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will be there, while French President Emmanuel Macron will be one of the European leaders present.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the event, and the country Queen elizabeth ii is also expected.

Between the lines: There are some big names playing shy so far, and Chinese Xi at the top of the list.

We don’t know whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, despite multiple visits to his country by Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry and Modi’s recent visit to the White House.

India is expected to unveil a new target, but it is not yet known what form it will take. It could include new targets for using renewable energy or reducing emissions, or both, David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative, told Axios.

Also on the “maybe list”: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who recently visited the White House and pledged to take additional climate action.

Either way, look for a new Australian government carbon or net zero target, Waskow said. In recent days, the Morrison government has gone in the opposite direction of clean energy by approval of new coal mines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is, as usual, a wild card, as his country is home to vast oil and gas reserves, but he spoke on Wednesday about the need for a “planned transition” to clean energy. There is speculation that Russia will also unveil a long-term carbon reduction strategy, but that could go until 2060.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro maybe another no-show, because his country is suffering a devastating drought among peaks of deforestation related to government policies, and it faces corruption investigations.

To note : Heads of state of countries most vulnerable to climate impacts, such as small island nations, will bring a moral perspective, because if the world does not act quickly to sharply cut emissions, their homes could sink under rising waters. .

Look for the rulers of Palau and the Marshall Islands to play outsized roles.

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions are likely to affect the roster of leaders and in particular the size of delegations, with many developing countries lack of access to vaccines forced to navigate a bureaucratic network to get to the trading rooms.

The bottom line: This summit is presented as a decisive moment for the planet and all those who live there. Judging from the list of leaders who are considering leaving, it’s not clear that it’s being treated that way by those who need to be part of the solution.

