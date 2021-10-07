This description of Donald Trump’s music blowing up the music of a sleeping Melania Trump doesn’t sound “playful” at all





Former White House Press Secretary and Melania Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham’s revealing new book Ill Take Your Questions Now has provided some of the most intimate details to date about the state of Trump’s marriage during the four-year tenure of former President Donald Trump. But one particular anecdote Grisham shared once again concerned us with the bullying behavior of the former Commander-in-Chief, try as the author does to describe it as a playful moment between husband and wife. Describing Trump’s particular admiration for James Brown’s song Its a Mans World (one of the songs used to calm him down in times of extreme anger), Grisham describes a night he blew the song up in front of a door. of sleeping Melanias, and it’s hard not to read in the moment further.

Here is the anecdote: Once, while we were listening to music, the chairman, in a wacky mood, stood up, grabbed a loudspeaker and led him to the door of his bedroom. cabin. The room was dark, since Mrs. Trump was sleeping (of course). Trump took the speaker, turned It’s a Man’s World to the highest volume, and raised it above his head so that the music filled the room.

Grisham said of course because Melania apparently had a well-documented love for the nap: what she says next is more difficult to understand.

Even though I was laughing, part of me thought: Oh, shit, I don’t want to be here if Mrs Trump gets up, ”Grisham writes. She never did. He did it to be playful with his wife, not cruel, and she certainly didn’t take it any other way.

There’s a contradiction in the way Grisham tells this story: If she truly believed it was an entirely playful move, then why was she concerned about the idea of ​​Melania awakening? For this observer, the anecdote reads like a classic bullying tactic: throwing loud music at someone to wake them up from sleep, and especially doing it in front of an audience, sends the message that I can do anything to you. what i want, and no one will help you.

Earlier this year, actress Esme Bianco described to The Cut the abuse she allegedly suffered from singer Marilyn Manson and mentioned that one of her tactics to break her was to control her sleep schedule. He dictated what she could wear (she says he preferred her in a short pencil dress with stockings), the article says, her sleep schedule (I was often violently shaken if I fell asleep without permission , she told the California Assembly), and when she could come and go from the apartment (she says she didn’t have a key).

Then there’s Trump’s song of choice to wake up Melania: It’s a Human World. Grisham is clearly aware of the implications of the song, hence the fact that she wrote in her book that she had spoken [Trump] off including the song in his gatherings because it wouldn’t have been a good look for him. She also pays homage to James Brown’s story of abusing the women in his life, via a quite surprising quote attributed to Trump.

He was making us watch a looping black and white video that showed James Brown singing the song live, Grisham writes. The chairman would provide a running comment: Look at that, he’s a great performer, you know, they say he was abusive, I don’t know.

Melania never came out of her bedroom after the Trump stunt, according to Grisham’s account, so never knows how playful she found him after all. But those with a history of bullying or abusive relationships won’t so easily erase this description of Trump’s behavior or at least I haven’t. Grisham says throughout the book that she wishes she had spoken more, done more to combat dishonesty and corruption within the White House where she served. This passage suggests that she has yet to master that level of frankness.

