Killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir show Narendra Modi government’s claims for normality are hollow

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, has been rocked by the targeted assassination of more than seven civilians in just one week.

The first murder was reported in the Karan Nagar neighborhood of Srinagar city on October 2. A civilian identified as Abdul Majid Guru, a resident of Chattabal in Srinagar, was pull on at close range by suspected militants.

He died of his injuries at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), located a short walk from the scene of the crime.

Hours after Gurus’ murder, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, an employee of the electricity department, was shot dead in the Batamaloo area of ​​Srinagar. He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but later succumbed to his injuries.

On October 5, a prominent pharmacist from the Pandit of Kashmir, a street vendor from Bihar and an official of the North Kashmir taxi union Hajin were shot dead in three consecutive attacks in less than an hour in the capital, causing dizziness. security services.

Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, was shot at close range by activists while in his pharmacy dispensing medicine on October 5.

Within minutes of his assassination, suspected militants shot dead a street vendor identified as Virender Paswan in the Lal Bazar neighborhood of Srinagar.

The third murder of the day was reported in the Bandipora district of northern Kashmir, where militants shot dead Mohammad Shafi Lone aka Sonu in the village of Shahgund in the town of Hajin. Shafi was president of the Sumo Drivers Association, Naidkhai.