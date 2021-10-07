Brexit experts examine whether Boris Johnsons claims add up





EEven the Brexit optimists on our panel agreed that the Prime Ministers’ plan to raise wages was for the birds. Emily Carver of the Institute of Economic Affairs said it was possible that wages in some shortage industries, such as truck drivers, would increase, but that Brexit was unlikely to result in higher incomes for the whole economy. Julian Jessop, who admitted that it was unusual as an economist to support leaving the EU, agreed, though he believed there might be long-term benefits from lowering regulatory costs. and trade outside the EU. Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at Kings College London, said there was still little evidence of pay increases, even in areas such as the hospitality industry, where labor shortages have been acute. And he pointed out that if wages went up, the money would have to come from somewhere, most likely from companies raising prices, in which case people on the whole would not be better off. The panel agreed that labor shortages were largely the result of coronavirus closures and affected most countries around the world, with workers returning home to be close to their families and often find others. jobs. Britain could be more affected partly because we relied more on foreign workers and partly because Brexit makes it harder to import new workers to replace those we have lost. But the high price of natural gas has nothing to do with Brexit, like Anna Isaac, The independents economic editor, explained. This is mainly due to the fact that the global economy rebounded unexpectedly from the Covid recession, made worse by labor shortages and supply issues. To watch the event in full, the video below Brexit: Exploring the hidden costs Numerous Independent readers who joined the event asked if there were any benefits to Brexit, and our pro-Brexit panelists did their best to highlight the regained sovereignty and speed of the vaccination program. Some readers have asked us if we think the hardship caused by Brexit would change enough voters’ minds to reopen the issue. The problems for pig farmers, who have had to start killing and burning their cattle due to a shortage of slaughterhouse workers, are striking, especially as farmers tended to be strongly in favor of Brexit. Join John Rentouls View of Westminster free newsletter by clicking here I said I thought it was unlikely that there was any appetite among politicians to reverse Brexit, and that it was hard to imagine the Labor Party even proposing to renegotiate the terms of the trade agreement with the EU. So far, Keir Starmer has only talked about making the existing deal work better. I thank all of our panelists for taking part in what has been an interesting discussion, rooted in fact rather than rhetoric. If you couldn’t attend the event I would say it would be worth watching the recording.

