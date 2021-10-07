Bear of the day: Alibaba (BABA)

I present Alibaba BABA, the Amazon AMZN of the East, as the bear of the day purely because of geopolitical risks, which have increased daily since Jack Ma’s criticism of the Chinese financial system nearly a year ago. year. The significant and highly uncertain regulatory overhang coming from Beijing has made Chinese technology a non-investable class of securities at this time. The growing threat of radiation in the United States is pushing market players away from this toxic capital.

Despite Alibaba’s incredibly profitable growth and a steep discount to its Western competitor (Amazon), the dangers surrounding Xi Jinping’s recent crackdown on technology are driving investors to flee.

Analysts have rushed BPA’s estimates on BABA since its fintech subsidiary, Ant Group, was forced to suspend its IPO last year, combined with Xi’s tightening of Xi’s autocratic grip on Chinese technology, pushing BABA at rank 5 of Zacks (strong sell).

Bear market for regulated Chinese technology

Hong Kong officially entered a bear market (more than 20% below recent highs) at the end of August, as its innovation-fueled Hang Seng index experiences endless capitulation catalyzed by a regulations. Beijing has been busy releasing a flood of value-killer laws that have brought Chinese tech stocks to their knees.

Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma and his eccentric and outspoken personality catalyzed this endless stream of tech-driven regulation in China. Jack Ma’s fame and influence in society made his outspoken views a “threat” to the Communist state, and ultimately to Xi Jinping’s control.

Xi’s regime hampered the Ma Ant Group’s fintech giant’s IPO by nearly half a trillion dollars last year, wiping out more than $ 150 billion of the titan’s market value from the world. fintech virtually overnight last November, with a further regulatory overhaul targeting the Ant Group’s unique lending methods, which BABA hold a 33% stake. This decision by the Chinese authorities appeared to be in retaliation for the public criticism of Jack Ma (founder and owner of the company) of the republic’s financial system. Alibaba has since lost $ 435 billion in value and now holds less than half of the market capitalization it had just a year ago.

Jack Ma’s denunciation of China’s financial practices appears to have sparked this new wave of tech regulation in the region. Xi fears losing control of his economy to ostentatious billionaires like Ma (the man who founded both Alibaba and Ant Group), or worse, American investors.

Another “timely” restriction came just 2 days after DiDi DIDI, China’s Uber UBER, released its shares to U.S. investors, the Cyberspace Administration in China announced a review of the company’s data security that would force it to temporarily halt user growth. DIDI shares have since lost more than $ 50 in value. In fact, all publicly traded Chinese tech stocks have fallen significantly since those restrictive announcements became a systemic problem earlier this year.

The advancing Communist regime that once moved towards capitalism is now retreating to an autocratic economy controlled by the government à la Mao Zedong.

However, it is not unusual for the Chinese stock market to see these over 20% of stock sales in any given year. Over the past decade, the Hang Seng Index has experienced a market decline of more than 15% in all of these years except 2, entered a bear market (decrease of more than 20%) in the course of 4 of the last 6 years. The volatility we see in the Chinese market today is not unusual, but the increasing regulatory overshoot causing this deterioration in value is unique to 2021. As I said, the unusual uncertainty here is what continues. to squeeze the valuations of Tencent and its cohorts.

Xi Jinping’s reign reverses decades of progress China had made towards a democratized international superpower. I just hope it doesn’t turn into a full-fledged totalitarian nation.

Final thoughts

There is geopolitical risk in every foreign entity, but Chinese tech stocks could be the biggest as Beijing’s restrictions on innovative growth tighten. Since this wave of regulation was catalyzed by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, I see significant risk in these particular stocks, although there is a value case to be made for the stock.

BABA’s investment capacity is what you think China’s end goal is with these tech-specific regulations. Does Xi want to rid his country of American investors, or is this flood of regulations just a short-term power play to show these companies who are really in the driver’s seat?

I hope Xi is not stupid enough to destroy the value of the main drivers of his country’s GDP for nationalistic reasons, so I hope that the latter of these reasoning will prove to be true. Either way, I would stay away from Chinese equities until the opacity surrounding this situation wears off.

