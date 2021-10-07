A new 15 billion dollar canal for Istanbul

T HERE NO like a poor view of the Bosphorus, the waterway that separates Istanbul between Europe and Asia. But that of the bridge Cobia gas, a 180-meter tanker, on its way from the Sea of ​​Marmara to the Black Sea, is hard to beat. Ottoman palaces parade. Hagia Sophia enjoys the morning sun. The towers of Rumeli Hisari, the Sultan Mehmet fortress II used to smother the supply of the city he then conquered, descend to the shore. Passenger ferries and fishing boats bounce on the waves.

For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one Bosphorus is not enough. So he builds another one. In June, during a groundbreaking ceremony for a bridge over the Sazlidere, a river on the western outskirts of Istanbul, the Turkish leader announced that he was starting work on a giant canal, known as the Kanal Istanbul, completely bypassing the Bosphorus. A project-related call for tenders for housing near the Sazlidere took place on October 7. The new waterway would stretch for 45 km (28 miles), turn the European side of the city into an island, and cost at least $ 15 billion. Mr Erdogan himself describes the canal as a crazy project, probably in a good way. Critics describe it as the biggest rent-seeking exercise in Turkish history and a recipe for environmental disaster.

Mr. Erdogans’ pitch comes down to safety and money. The canal, he said, would be easier to navigate than the Bosphorus, reduce congestion in one of the busiest canals in the world, and bring in new revenue. Under the Montreux Convention, signed in 1936, civilian ships can cross the Bosporus and the Dardanelles free of charge, the straits connecting the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Mediterranean. (Only states bordering the Black Sea are allowed to send warships there.) But the traffic can cause long waiting times. Mr Erdogans hopes ships will pay transit fees to skip the queue and use his channel.

On board of Cobia gas, Captain Ismail Akpinar shouts instructions to the ship’s crew (Stable, zero two zero). Passing the Bosphorus involves a dozen sharp turns of up to 80 degrees, currents of up to four knots (7 km / h) and shallow water. For a small fee, shipping agents turn to experienced pilots like Captain Akpinar for help. They have every reason to do so. Ships regularly experience engine or rudder problems during passage. Three years ago, an oil tanker sank into a waterfront mansion, causing more than $ 30 million in damage. The much greater danger, for a city of over 15 million people, is a spill or an explosion. If an average size LPG tanker explodes here, nothing within a 3 km radius survives, says the captain. But in fact, the Bosphorus, contrary to government claims, is getting easier and easier to navigate. The number of transits has steadily declined, dropping from 56,606 in 2007 to 38,404 last year. Thanks to skillful pilots, new traffic rules and GPS technology, security has improved. No major fatal accident has occurred for over 40 years. Waiting times are on average less than 14 hours. Many analysts say building a new waterway next to an existing one makes no sense. With the Montreux Convention in place, ships that prefer to use the Bosphorus and pay nothing could still do so, notes Serhat Guvenc, professor at Kadir Has University. The channel would only marginally reduce wait times, he said. It would also be much more exposed to the storms that occasionally shake the Black Sea, explains Yoruk Isik, maritime analyst. It would always be easier to cross the Bosphorus, even in bad weather, he said.

Some doubt that the project will ever see the light of day. Insiders say the June ceremony was a stunt and that the construction of a bridge over the Sazlidere was part of an independent road project. The logistical obstacles are immense. To make room for the canal, the government would need to reconfigure Istanbul’s roads, sewage system, and electricity and gas pipes, Isik said. The price tag could easily reach $ 35 billion, or around 5% of countries GDP , said a Turkish banker. Entrepreneurs, including some Chinese and Western companies, are sniffing, but most banks don’t want anything to do with it.

Environmentalists warn of the disaster. The canal could destroy Istanbul’s main reservoirs, raze much of its remaining forest and cover even more land with concrete. It could also poison the Sea of ​​Marmara. The channel would allow much more water from the Black Sea, which is less salty and rich in organic compounds, to flow into the Marmara, depleting its oxygen and killing much of its marine life.

The real purpose of the canal, critics suspect, is to provide construction companies close to the government with new land to develop. This is a real estate project, explains Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, who is leading a campaign against this project. The party of Mr. Imamoglus is in opposition at the national level and warns that in case of accession to power, it will suspend all work on the canal. But the mayor does not have the power to stop the work.

Some Turks have bought into the hype. In his office just steps from where the canal would meet the Black Sea, Hakan Bolukbasi, a real estate agent, is doing a roaring business. A square meter of land near the planned route of the canal now sells for 1,000 lire ($ 113), he says, up from 50 lire five years ago. Nearby, fields are teeming with sunflowers, villagers sell watermelons from tractors and water buffaloes graze. All of this may soon be gone. The area, and much of the land near the canal, has been allocated for new housing. Buyers include Berat Albayrak, a former finance minister married to Mr Erdogans’ daughter, and members of the Qatari royal family.

The danger is that Erdogan will use the channel as a pretext to renegotiate, or even withdraw, from the Montreux Convention. Earlier this year, after Mr Erdogan revoked Turkey’s participation in a convention protecting women from violence, the speaker of parliament noted that the president could do the same with Montreux. Mr Erdogan has said he will stick to it until a better one comes along. The comments have sparked an angry backlash from Russia, which sees Montreux as a way to keep Western navies out of the Black Sea.

Without the convention, the Black Sea would turn into a powder keg, explains Cem Gurdeniz, a retired admiral. Earlier this year, he and several other former officers were briefly arrested for coup after writing an open letter defending Montreux and criticizing the canal project. The investigation is ongoing. The canal could one day trigger a crisis in the Black Sea. But it will cause a political feud in Turkey long before that.