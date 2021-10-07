Lessons Sweden could teach Boris Johnson about a high-wage economy





Denmark, with a GDP of nearly $ 62.50 per hour worked, has one of the highest labor productivity in the OECD. Sweden, with a GDP per hour worked of $ 59 after a lull in productivity growth, is nevertheless far ahead of Britain at $ 46. So what is the Nordic recipe for a high wage, high productivity economy? For Swedish Social Democrats, high wages and high productivity should go hand in hand. In the political document published in May by a party committee led by Andersson, she boldly reaffirmed the economic doctrine developed by two labor economists, Gsta Rehn and Rudolf Meidner, in 1951. “A fundamental part of the model is that profits must be generated by efficient production and not by low wages, which leads to conscious structural change and increased productivity in the economy,” she said. This is why Swedish governments on the left and right have historically preferred to allow entire industries to shut down rather than engage in what they term “wage competition”, happily saying goodbye to the textile industry in the 1960s, to shipbuilding in the 1970s and 1980s, selling Volvo and Saab at the turn of the millennium and selling Ericsson’s mobile phone business to Sony in 2011. The industries on which the Swedish economy was built have either been replaced by new ones or gradually moved up the value chain to avoid direct competition with low-cost countries. Tech giants like Spotify, Klarna and Truecaller place Stockholm just behind Silicon Valley in terms of the number of billion dollar startups per capita, Sweden is one of the best countries in the world for the production of computer games. , with studios like King, EA Digital Illusions, and Mojang, now owned by Microsoft, and Swedish producers writing and mixing hits for some of the world’s biggest popstars. In heavy industry, the steelmaker SSAB avoided the setbacks of the British steel industry by anticipating the need to turn to special steels to remain competitive. It is currently pioneering the development of green steel made with hydrogen instead of coal, in the hope of providing the low-emission vehicles of the future. The vehicle and aircraft production that remains in Sweden is also specialized, with Atlas Copco making equipment for civil works, road construction, gas and oil and drilling projects, Volvo Construction Equipment manufacturing bulldozers and excavators, and Saab making fighter jets, missiles, and anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems. “One of the pillars of this model is that wages should be set by productivity rates in the most productive part of the economy,” says Jakob Molinder, a researcher at Uppsala University focused on developing the economy. Swedish economic model. “To support the social protection system, you cannot have these low wage sectors.” Even the country’s powerful unions understand the need for structural change, Molinder says.

