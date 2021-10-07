CIA creates task force on China as threats continue to rise





WASHINGTON The CIA announced Thursday that it would create a high-level task force on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on combating Beijing’s influence. The group will become one of less than a dozen mission centers run by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings meant to steer the agency’s strategy towards China. The CIA also announced that it will step up efforts to recruit Chinese speakers and establish another mission center focused on emerging technologies and global issues such as climate change and global health. President Joe Bidens’ administration has denounced what it sees as Chinese aggression on a range of security and economic issues while seeking common ground on issues such as climate change and a North Korea equipped with nuclear weapons. Senior administration officials have repeatedly signaled a shift of resources towards major power competition with China while maintaining the focus on combating terrorism. A d China is a particularly difficult challenge for the US intelligence community given the insularity of its Communist Party leadership, its large military and security services, and its development of advanced technologies that can counteract espionage. In a statement Thursday, CIA Director William Burns called the Chinese government the most significant geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century. Throughout our history, the CIA has mobilized to meet any challenges that come our way, Burns said. And now facing our most difficult geopolitical test in a new era of great power rivalry, the CIA will be at the forefront of this effort. As part of a reorganization of the agency, the CIA will regroup mission centers on Iran and North Korea into existing groups covering each country’s respective region. The two country-specific mission centers were established under the administration of President Donald Trump. The CIA will also attempt to address recruitment delays through the often onerous process of background checks and security clearances, with the goal of reducing processing times to an average of six months. A d And it will appoint a chief technology officer for the first time as part of a larger effort to implement advanced computing methods. Washington has publicly accused Beijing of not cooperating in efforts to understand the origins of COVID-19 and encourage hackers targeting critical infrastructure in the United States. China has in response accused the United States of falsely making Beijing a scapegoat and highlighted the previous failures of US intelligence as well as the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan. But the two countries are also the world’s two largest economies and preeminent military and political powers. The relationship was strained by China flies military planes near autonomous island of Taiwan, which has long enjoyed American support and which Beijing regards as part of its territory. A US official said on Wednesday that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were should hold a virtual meeting by the end of the year. A d The United States’ transition to big-power competition comes amid the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as a result of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The withdrawal resulted in the loss of key intelligence assets in Afghanistan. Intelligence officials estimated that al-Qaida remained closely linked with the Taliban and could regain the ability to strike the United States within one to two years. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement he looks forward to working with the CIA to ensure organizational changes address the challenges we face. The strategic threat environment has changed and the intelligence community must adapt to respond to this new environment, Warner said. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., The top Republican on the intelligence committee, welcomed the announcement of the new Chinese group. A d The threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party is real and growing, Rubio said in a statement. “Each part of our government must reflect this great competition of power in message, structure and action.

