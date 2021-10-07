The media don’t understand Donald Trump – The Hollywood Reporter





Fox News, now for 25 years, has never had more competition. There are the longtime rivals of cable news, CNN and MSNBC, of ​​course, but also more recent competition from the right in the form of Newsmax and others.

Despite this competition, Fox News has maintained its grip on the conservative news ecosystem. Sean Hannity, who has been with the channel since the start, thinks he knows why.

“I would chat with a lot of these other channels, if they even exist me because I really don’t like paying much attention to them, it is because they claim they are balanced, they claim that they are journalists. and they’re not, “he said.” When you look at these people claiming to be journalists, you know they’re not journalists, they’re talk show hosts like me, but I’m being honest about that and I think honesty really goes a long way with the public. “

Hannity does not hide his opinions or his points of view. “I’m obviously making an opinion but I’m being honest about it, I’m a registered curator and my audience knows I’m a curator. I don’t hide my conservatism, I don’t hide the politicians I love.

Hannity, who also hosts a daily radio show, says being candid about his views is why he’s been the one constant in prime-time programming at Fox News since its launch, first as co-host of Hannity & Colmes, then at the head of his solo. program.

“In many ways, I think the mission has remained the same,” he says. “I mean I know Fox’s critics wouldn’t agree with that statement, but trust me when I say there are a lot of people at Fox who don’t agree with Sean Hannity. “

His 9 p.m. show averaged 2.9 million viewers in the third quarter, placing it third in all cable news, behind only his Fox News entry, Tucker Carlson, and Fox’s panel show at 5 p.m., The Five. His 9 p.m. Rachel Maddow contest on MSNBC averaged 2.2 million viewers, while CNN’s Chris Cuomo averaged 928,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

Fox News as a whole, meanwhile, is leaning into streaming, heavily promoting its streaming service Fox Nation, a service that includes reruns the day after Hannity’s show, ensuring it plays a role. in the digital switchover (even if it does not host digital exclusive programs like Tucker Carlson does).

Hannity signed a new multi-year deal with Fox in 2020, which, combined with new deals for 10 p.m. host Laura Ingraham and Carlson, will ensure the channel’s prime-time programming is stable, at least to medium. term.

Four years ago, barely two weeks after the inauguration of Donald Trump, Hannity told this reporter that “the media do not understand Donald Trump”. He argued that their “elitism” forced them to give up the forest for the trees. When asked if he is sticking to those comments after a full four-year tenure, the Fox host is unequivocal.

“They [the media] still don’t [understand him], “he said.” Did he break a lot of dishes in the kitchen while he was cooking? Yeah absolutely. Do I think people were as outraged as they were acting? I really don’t. not.

Hannity, of course, makes no secret of his support for the former president (he’s been the subject of criticism from some of his covers), or his contempt for the way he thinks Trump was covered during his tenure. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he argued that Trump would have won “over 40 states easily” without COVID-19, and he praised the “transformative” vaccine development. In other words, he thinks Trump was roughed up by the virus, while President Biden got off easily with the media.

“I used to say that Joe Biden was part of the candidate protection program,” he says. “The media allowed him to hide in his basement and say nothing and disappear for a whole week at a time as he prepared for this big event, maybe a debate, maybe a speech to the DNC, and they gave it very little or no review.

Despite his media criticism, Hannity’s news regime is decidedly old school (he was tearing newspaper pages when he first picked up the phone, and he says he doesn’t use a computer or phone. Email account). In fact, her whole routine is structured like a T-shirt.

“I’m a fool all week, I’m a complete recluse loser,” he says. “I wake up in the morning and do an hour and a half of training every day. I do mixed martial arts and then my radio producer comes up with a pile of stuff to go through. I’m going to go through this whole pack, you know, sorting everything by subject. I read hard newspapers. All. I get the New York Daily News, the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal. The New York Times which I usually won’t touch is just a waste of time, too annoying.

It’s a habit and routine that Hannity says he doesn’t plan to quit anytime soon. “I think if I pulled over I would probably be driving in a car talking to myself and doing my own monologues, and I would respond to myself and you would probably have to take me and put me on. inside. a house next to Joe Biden, ”he said.

