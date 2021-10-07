Indonesian President Joko Widodo calls for cooperation amid US-China rivalry, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Indonesia wants relations with China and the United States, who are both good friends, to be mutually beneficial and contribute to global peace and stability, President Joko Widodo said in a recent interview. .

In difficult times like during the current Covid-19 pandemic, he said countries should promote “win-win relationships” and work together.

“Maybe we can’t avoid the competition. What we can do is prevent a zero-sum game,” the Indonesian leader said in a September 30 interview with veteran diplomat and distinguished colleague Kishore Mahbubani from the Asian Research Institute of the National University of Singapore.

“My question is, given the difficult situation today, is it the right time for a rivalry between the superpowers? This is my message to all countries. For Indonesia, cooperation is the best option. We are ready to be part of it, ”he added.

The wide-ranging interview covered, among other things, the president’s thoughts on U.S.-China relations, challenges for ASEAN, as well as his efforts for foreign investment and infrastructure during his presidency.

Mr. Widodo, better known at home as Jokowi, recalled that his main priorities for Indonesia remain the development of human resources and infrastructure, and that these are spread throughout the vast archipelago.

“We have 17,000 islands, so development cannot focus on Java alone. I want to build things for villages and towns, from east to west. I want all Indonesians to have equal access. health care and education. “

Mr. Widodo noted that good infrastructure would ensure sustainable economic growth for Southeast Asia’s largest economy of 270 million people, and that it goes beyond building roads, ports and airports.

“It is about building the whole nation. For me, infrastructure also means building civilization and culture. It means increasing national competitiveness. It means equity and social justice, uniting the Indonesian nation of Sabang with Merauke, ”he said, referring to two well-known towns on both ends of the archipelago.

The president said he was pleased with the volume of foreign investment, noting that it was essential in building industries and factories, and more importantly, in creating jobs.

“But I always say to my ministers: you need to bring more investment to Indonesia,” he said, adding that the halal market has “enormous global potential”.

As a predominantly Muslim country, he noted, Indonesia had the potential to be a supplier to the global halal market, such as a funding and capacity building bank for halal products.

Indonesian Syariah banking services were also making good progress, he added.

Asked about the wildfires, the Indonesian leader said the country had worked hard to deal with it, reducing incidents by 82% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Mr Widodo, who is running his second constitutionally mandated five-year term, made a number of unpopular decisions during his tenure, such as ending fuel subsidies and implementing a controversial omnibus law on work.

Explaining the rationale for these decisions, he said putting people’s interests first “often means making tough decisions” that will make things better in the long run.

Savings from oil subsidies, for example, have been used to support more profitable programs, such as infrastructure development.

The labor law has helped make the trade and investment process in the country much simpler and faster, he added.

“Without such a breakthrough, Indonesia will not be able to compete with other countries.”