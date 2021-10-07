Turkey considers jets, engines and submarines as it sinks into Russia’s orbit

ANKARA, Turkey Challenging Western sanctions, NATO ally Turkey has pledged to continue defense industry cooperation with Russia, including fighter jet and engine technologies. ‘aircraft, a second batch of S-400 air defense systems and submarines.

At the end of September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to reestablish ties with the Biden administration, instead looking east to strengthen cooperation with the defense industry.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation show, Erdogan said that the Americas’ refusal to deliver both F-35 fighter jets that Turkey had agreed to buy and sell Patriot air defense missiles had given Turkey no choice but to turn to Russia for the anti-aircraft S-400. missile system. The acquisition was a point of contention between Turkey and NATO during the Trump administration, and that sentiment has spread to the new administration.

In the future, no one will be able to interfere with what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country to what level. No one can interfere with this. We are the only ones making such decisions, Erdogan said.

Turkey has been kicked out of the US-led multinational consortium that is building the F-35 Lightening II. Washington also imposed sanctions on Ankara in December 2020 through the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions law. It was the first time that the law had been used to penalize a United States ally.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Robert Menendez, DN.J., stressed that sanctions are imposed by law for any entity that does important business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors.

Any new purchases by Turkey must result in further sanctions, Menendez said on Twitter.

But Turkey remains provocative. On September 26, Erdogan said his country would consider purchasing a second batch of S-400 systems from Russia.

Negotiations [for the second batch] are making progress, said a senior purchasing official. Level [of talks] is strategic and political at the moment. We have not yet reached the technical details, financing and pricing.

Erdogan traveled to Sochi, Russia on September 29 for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We had the opportunity to discuss in depth the steps to be taken in the production of aircraft engines, the steps to be taken regarding fighter jets, Erdogan said of the meeting, adding that other steps could include the construction of ships and submarines.

On the return flight, he told reporters Turkey intended to seek compensation for its withdrawal from the F-35 program, possibly in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in October.

We made a payment of $ 1.4 billion. What will happen to this? said Erdogan. We did not win and do not earn this money easily. Either they will give us our planes or they will give us the money.

Turkey is running a co-production program, under German license, of six submarines. But Erdogan said the program is not progressing at the desired pace. We may have to look for alternatives, he said.

The purchasing manager told Defense News that Russia can be the source of know-how to meet our engine technology needs.

And not just that; we may soon begin talks to acquire Russian fighters as an interim solution before our indigenous combatant program matures, the official added.

Turkey has flourished in the design, development and construction of its homemade fighter, the TF-X, in recent years. The program crawled despite the initial pre-design help from Britains BAE Systems under a $ 115 million contract.

Turkish Aerospace Industries, the prime contractor for the TF-X effort, has yet to select an engine that will power the future jet. TAI hopes to pilot the TF-X in 2025 or 2026, but industry sources say the target is overly optimistic.

Suzan Frazer of The Associated Press contributed to this report from Ankara, Turkey.