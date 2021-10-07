15 best progressive house tracks of September 2021





Luc Sambe

Courtesy of the artist

Fall is upon us and as the seasons change it brings new music from some of the best progressive house producers in the world. Dig in the tracks and turn up the sound!

See old progressive house charts here.

1. “SPY GAMES (ORIGINAL MIX)” – LUKA SAMBE [MEANWHILE HORIZONS]

Renowned artist and over 400 production credits to his name, Luka Sambe holds a lead role on While’s roster and is now making his debut on sister label, While Horizons with his 3-track Spy Games EP. Opening the musical triptych, the title track is a glorious combination of big groove and rich melodic juxtaposition. Creating an evocative atmosphere with waves of pulsating pads and subtle patterns, jerky synth lines filter in and out of the sonic range with copious delays. Building with ease, a searing lead enters the fray midway through to create another layer of intrigue in the aptly titled “Spy Games”.

ADVERTISING

Thank you for watching ! Visit the website

ADVERTISING

Thank you for watching ! Visit the website

ADVERTISING

Thank you for watching ! Visit the website

ADVERTISING

Thank you for watching ! Visit the website 2. “SUMMER SUN (EMI GALVAN REMIX)” – GOLAN ZOCHER & VELVETA [PRO B TECH MUSIC]

New to Pro B Tech Music is an exciting version that will hit you with summer vibes and melodic spins. Golan Zocher presents “Summer Sun” incorporating the beautiful voice of Velveta, with Emi Galvan bringing an energetic, dark and positive side to the original, making this track a haunting contrast.

3. “HORIZONZ (JUAN DEMINICIS REMIX)” – IMRAN KHAN [MEANWHILE]

Now debuting in the meantime, Juan Deminicis’ remix of Imran Khan’s track “Horizonz” is a compelling revamp that dazzles with its rhythmic flair and sumptuous melodic arrangement. Layers of sound intelligently overlap, while the original’s cadence is enhanced with a dynamic dynamism from sparkling hi-hats. Sumptuous pads and reverb-coated synth lines easily ripple through the proceedings while the subtle patterns of Khan’s work are complemented by the stunning artistry of Deminicis.

4. “MELBURN (LAURA & TREVOR ROSE REMIX)” – LUKE CHABLE [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Luke Chable is back on the Bedrock label with an EP remix of his classic “Melburn” which features 7 exceptional remixes that enhance the sensibility of the classic version, adding a unique new twist to each. The Laura Rose & Trevor Rose remix stands out in a solid progressive and melodic version with its own style.

5. “LEVELS (ORIGINAL MIX)” – SUB-NODE [3RD AVENUE]

The latest release on 3rd Avenue welcomes Sudnode back to the label for a new single with the “Levels” flavored at peak times.

6. “FIXITY (MIX ORIGINAL)” – TANTUM [LOST & FOUND]

Tantum has produced another breathtaking release that will have a huge impact on the international stage. Attention to detail and stellar production make the arrangements trippy, mind-blowing and hallucinogenic. Tantum created “Fixity” for an audience with a refined taste. High fidelity sound is aimed at the most experienced members of the global community following the Lost & Found label.

7. “PARTICLES (ORIGINAL MIXTURE)” – ABITY [HIGHER STATES]

The Higher States imprint curated by Roger Martinez delivers a new original “Particles” by artist Abity. The evolving groove is accompanied by the rise in temperature of the crescendo dance floor.

8. “LES JOURS D’OR (ORIGINAL MIX)” – ROBERT BABICZ [SELADOR]

Robert Babicz is one of the leading figures of the electronic scene, with a unique and emotional sound in The Space Funk collection delivering three pieces of the classic Babicz! “Golden Days” is the headlong dance floor stack pilot in this trio of gems. A buzzsaw bassline and acidic techno riffing are the order of the day, but this being Babicz, the dreamy and ethereal pads play a key role as well.

9. “ABOVE OR BELOW THE CENTER (WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE REMIX)” – GUY HERMAN, WESTON & ENGINE [AMBIOUS RECORDS]

For their 47th album, Ambious Records welcomes newcomer to the label Weird Sounding Dude who will take care of the remix of Weston & Engine’s EP Complexions. Based in Bangalore and with previous releases on 3rd Avenue, Juicebox Music and Sudbeat, Weird Sounding Dude is wasting no time with his Weston & Engine remix, “Above Or Below” with its atmospheric elements and signature beats everywhere.

10. “REMOTE (ORIGINAL MIX)” – DIAZAR [DEEP DIP]

Having established himself in Steyoyoke, Diazar is greeted in deep immersion with an incredible track. “Distante” begins with a rhythmic bass and kick, which quickly evolves into Diazar’s signature sophisticated percussion playing. The producer then takes us to the far reaches of space with accompanying arms and delicate synths. Pulsating melodies creep in until the traps and effects fully seep into the dance. The energy continues to rise and explore the intervening spaces until it smoothly transforms into the mystery and polishing of the break. A piece that gives free rein to ideas and sounds.

11. “ARIAD (ANDRÉ MORET REMIX)” – JUAN IBANEZ [SLC-6 MUSIC]

The cosmic journey continues with Constellations: Orion, the latest installment in SLC-6 Music’s mix compilation series. André Moret delivers a classy remix of “Ariad” by Juan Ibanez.

12. “ZEPHER (MIX ORIGINAL)” – KAMADEV [CINEMATIQUE]

As the Cinematique imprint continues the search for good music, KAMADEV is back to create electronic music with vibrant textures and filled with visceral melodies. “Zepher” is no exception to this vibe and is a KAMADEV staple with a notable remix from Waxman as well.

13. “ANDROMEDA (MIX ORIGINAL)” – LEGHET [ASTRAL RECORDS]

Colombian artist Leghet makes his Astral debut with “Andromeda”. Led by a growling groove, thrilling rhythms and bursts of claps, its ethereal nature proves to be quite convincing. Dark and mysterious from the start, his flair for the dramatic grows as emotional pads emerge and startling effects sweep the stereo field. Floating arpeggios add extra bounce to the groove, before finally peaking through the main pause as the modulation of the mind spearheads an exciting conclusion.

14. “BASANTA (MIX ORIGINAL)” – ANALOGUE JUNGS [MANGO ALLEY]

From the foothills of the Sierra Chicas, Analog Jungs creates a collaboration of epic proportions. From an imposing building to an underground house where a sound garden full of hope has blossomed, “Basanta” appears. A creative playing field of grooving basslines takes the initiative as subtle melodic flourishes ripple in dynamic passages.

15. “KUMA (MIX ORIGINAL)” – ROKAZER [UNIVACK]

Univack presents “Kuma” by French artist Rokazer, a new representative of progressive house, melodic house and techno music. Rokazer’s style brings together elements of several styles that are masterfully developed and uniquely combined to create emotional and magical landscapes.

Stream the entire graphic on Spotify and Soundcloud:

Spotify:

Sound cloud:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.magneticmag.com/2021/10/15-best-progressive-house-tracks-september-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos