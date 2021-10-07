Souvenirs received by PM Modi auctioned for Rs 1.5 cr in Vadodara





To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20-year tenure on Thursday, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) municipal unit of Vadodara auctioned memorabilia Modi received during his current tenure as prime minister, the proceeds of which would go at the Namami Gange Project.

The event, held at a city hotel, saw customers bidding for the memorabilia which was displayed virtually on the government portal. BJP leaders and party supporters made purchases worth Rs 1.5 crore. The BJP Economic and Trade Cell organized the event and City Unity party leaders including MP Ranjan Bhatt, Mayor Keyur Rokadia, City Unity Chairman Dr Vijay Shah , MPs Yogesh Patel and Seema Mohile and other leaders made offers. A BJP statement said: Almost 1,000 people had registered for the event and nearly 100 people arrived at the site on Thursday and submitted for a total of 80 memorabilia. Shah offered the highest of Rs 1.09 lakh for a clear acrylic glass photo frame with the silhouette and signature of Prime Minister Modi while MP Ranjan Bhatt took a shawl from the Prime Minister for Rs 29,000. Paritosh Shah from CREDAI bought another photo frame worth Rs 55,000 and a chartered accountant Abhishek Nagori bought another for 71,000. A shawl bought by Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt for Rs 29,000. (Express) BJP city secretary general and former mayor Sunil Solanki took a bow and arrows for Rs 7,000 while the chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation standing committee won the bid for a bag worth of Rs 16,000. The corporate body of VMC Bandish Shah has made an offer for a Lord Krishna photo frame for Rs 21,000. The government-run website that displays the memorabilia will deliver the products to the bidders, the BJP said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/vadodara-bjp-pm-narendra-modi-mementos-auction-7558723/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

