Premier League internationals write Boris Johnson to call for reduction in redlisted quarantine requirements





Professional Footballers Association (PFA) chief executive Maheta Molango has written to Boris Johnson urging him to halve the time some of the Premier League’s biggest stars have to spend in quarantine upon their return to the UK. United after an international duty. According to a report in the Telegraph , Molango wrote a letter countersigned by the players concerned in which he asks the Prime Minister to reconsider his refusal to reduce the time internationals spend away from their families and relatives from 10 days to five. premier league Saudi-backed consortium completes Newcastle United buyout AN HOUR AGO Players called in to play international matches in countries on the UK’s coronavirus red list are currently required to self-isolate for a week and a half upon their return, despite a ban on playing and training during this period, provided they are fully vaccinated, has been lifted. The letter argues that players were required to travel to Red List countries if called in by their countries, due to FIFA rules. Each international window can last up to 15 days. This leaves the players to go to the red zones to fulfill their international commitments in an impossible position, “the letter said. “Under current guidelines, they will be subject to a 10-day quarantine upon their return, which will keep them away from their families for up to 25 days. During a crowded international schedule, some players could be estranged from their families. and your loved ones for more than 100 days before the end of 2022. “Glad they’re back” – Brazil qualifying campaign bolstered by quarantine rules “This prolonged period of separation poses a significant risk to their physical and mental well-being. It is also incompatible with the requirements of domestic play. Out of solidarity and mindful of social responsibility, we are offering a five-day quarantine when returning to the UK after an international assignment, in line with the precedent set by the government’s five-day release testing program and exemptions for athletes elite. This will ensure that players can continue playing without being away from their families for long periods of time when fulfilling their international obligations. Molango’s letter underlined the importance of the contribution of footballers during the ongoing pandemic. Footballers are aware that they are national models with a duty to promote responsible behavior regarding the COVID protocol, “he continued. PFA members and the government have worked together to bring hope, positivity and a sense of normalcy to the nation through live sport. “Since the onset of the global pandemic, players have taken this collective responsibility very seriously, complying with extensive and rigorous testing and all government guidelines in a time of uncertainty and unknown risk. During the COVID crisis, the government has recognized that the return of football will help boost national morale and has declared its desire to see football return as soon as possible. “Despite major reservations from the players about their safety and that of their families, they have worked with football stakeholders to implement strict measures. Player commitment to safety has peaked in England, both as host nation and as a team, taking center stage at Euro 2020 throughout this period of global uncertainty. PFA members and the government have worked together to bring hope, positivity and a sense of normalcy to the nation through live sport. premier league Amnesty International urges PL to address human rights in owner and manager test 4 HOURS AGO premier league ‘A big influence to have around’ – Wilshere back to training with Arsenal 7 HOURS AGO

