Pakistani UAE residents devastated after deadly earthquake shakes home





Pakistani residents of the United Arab Emirates called the deadly earthquake in southern Pakistan a great tragedy and paid tribute to the dead.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Balochistan province in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said emergency relief plans had been put in place.

I ordered immediate emergency assistance for the victims of the Harnai earthquake in Balochistan and for an immediate damage assessment in order to obtain timely relief and compensation. My condolences and prayers go out to the families who have lost their loved ones, he said.

Ayesha Sohail, founder of a Facebook group with thousands of Pakistani followers in the UAE, said the news was devastating.

Ayesha Sohail, a Pakistani resident in the United Arab Emirates, shared her shock at the news of the earthquake. Photo: Ayesha Sohail

She said Balochistan has some of the cutest people and hopes emergency rescue teams can reach them as soon as possible.

It is so shocking to learn of the earthquake in Balochistan, which caused the loss of so many precious lives, said Ms Sohail, who has resided in the United Arab Emirates for almost 30 years.

My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to all the families affected by this tragedy. I pray for everyone there.

It’s a shame what happened. There are so many wonderful people there, and it has such a rich culture and history.

The earthquake hit the district of Baloutchistans Harnai, a mountainous rural area with many mud houses. Hundreds of people were left homeless after their homes collapsed.

Tremor was felt in other parts of the province, including the provincial capital Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila and Sibbi.

Aziza Fariyal Ali, director of marketing in the United Arab Emirates, said Harnai does not have the proper infrastructure and rescue operations could be difficult.

I lived in Sindh, which is next to Balochistan. The area where the epicenter of the earthquake struck is a rural area, so hopefully relief teams can reach those in need in time, she said.

Balochistan is a beautiful province in Pakistan and I pray that the help will be delivered as soon as possible. I am very sad that so many innocent lives have been lost. “

The province is at the center of the Expo 2020 Dubais Pakistan pavilion, where Baloch artists perform folk dances every evening.

Update: October 7, 2021, 12:03 p.m.

