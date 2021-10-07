Jokowi praises Asia-Pacific’s best Lukas Enembe stadium, CPTP expresses appreciation





Jakarta, Gatra.com – The XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) was opened last Saturday (2/10). Event This great sport in the country has 56 sports and is attended by more than 6,000 athletes. The opening of the PON which took place at the Lukas Enembe stadium also took place in the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In his remarks, President Jokowi expressed his pride that the stadium built on Bumi Cenderawasih is one of the best stadiums in Asia-Pacific. Lukas Enembe Stadium is known to be built by a public company, namely PT Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) Tbk. “My feelings and those of you must be the same, we are proud in Papua. We are also proud to be in the best stadium in Asia-Pacific. We are proud to open the 20th PON, the first PON to be held in Papua, ”said Jokowi during the opening ceremony of the XXth PON Papua. PTPP President Director Novel Arsyad, who was also present at the opening of XX Papua PON some time ago, expressed his pride in the smooth running and implementation of the National Sports Celebration. “PTPP is very proud to be part of XX Papua PON. In this PON XX, the company has contributed a lot to the development place or the arena used for the sporting event, such as the construction of the Lukas Enembe stadium, ”Novel said in an official statement received. Gatra.com, Thursday (7/10).

He said the CPTP had a number of development opportunities place and facilities in the Land of Papua. “Not only the Lukas Enembe stadium, the PTPP is also working on the construction of Istora Papua Bangkit, Rugby Venue and Volly,” he said. PTPP is known to build place Rugby sports in a period of three months and is capable of producing an international standard quality. “In addition, the rugby venue development project received a lot of appreciation from officials. Not only construction, but the CPTP will continue to deliver quality management results for the projects it is working on, ”Novel said. “Thanks to the innovations applied to the construction of the arena or place In this sport, Istora Papua Bangkit has won 3 (three) MURI records in her development work, “he said. As for the three MURI records that Istora Papua Bangkit successfully won last year, namely the installation textile duct ring the longest and widest dome roof without bolts and the longest curved steel roof. Meanwhile, the Rugby Venue which also won three MURI records for the installation of the first sports arena with a prefabricated system, the construction of the fastest World Rugby standard rugby arena and the installation of synthetic turf on the Playground the fastest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatra.com/detail/news/525165/olahraga/jokowi-puji-stadion-lukas-enembe-terbaik-di-asia-pasifik-ptpp-sampaikan-apresiasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos