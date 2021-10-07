Stocks move broadly higher as debt decline fears boost recovery





TOKYO Stocks rose broadly at noon on Wall Street as investors hailed the end of a deadlock in Congress over extending the federal debt ceiling. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time. Over 90% of the benchmark stocks gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 535 points, or 1.6%, to 34,952 and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%. The markets in Europe and Asia were also generally up. The market was already in the midst of a multi-day period of volatility when GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell made an offer on Wednesday that would allow an emergency extension of the debt ceiling. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that an agreement had been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing power until December. The debt ceiling caps the amount of money the federal government can borrow and it was supposed to be raised by October 18. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession if Congress did not. A d The debate over the debt ceiling and the potential for an unprecedented federal default is one of many concerns in the market. These worries caused the benchmark S&P 500 to oscillate between daily gains and losses of more than 1% for four days. Investors received further encouraging news on Thursday after the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week for the first time in four weeks. The job market is struggling to recover from the initial impact of the pandemic 18 months ago when COVID-19 closures cut jobs. Wall Street will have another look at the job market and its recovery on Friday when the Labor Department releases its jobs report for September. The labor market recovery has been closely watched for any clues as to how quickly the Federal Reserve is easing its unprecedented support to markets and the economy. Inflation also remains a major concern as persistently high inflation could prompt the central bank to start raising interest rates earlier than expected. A d Friday’s jobs report is likely to have little impact on the Fed’s plan to start cutting its bond purchases and on its timing to start raising interest rates, said Jason Pride, chief financial officer. private wealth investments at Glenmede. He said much of the mismatch between slowing job growth is circumstantial, such as people delaying their return to the workforce to care for their families or learn new skills. to find different jobs. I don’t think the Fed is doing anything with interest rate fluctuations or buying bonds that will change people’s decisions about when to return to the workforce, he said. declared. It’s time to start taking your foot off the pedal. Wall Street might see less volatility once the Fed actually starts cutting its bond purchases, he said, as people will feel comfortable with the pace and they will see the markets and the market. economy can handle it. Bond yields have increased. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.56% from 1.52% on Wednesday night. A d COVID-19 continues to hamper economic recovery after a spate of cases over the summer. Consumer spending and job growth have been slowed, and supply chain issues have crippled operations across a wide range of industries. More positive news on tackling future virus spikes came from Pfizer on Thursday. He has asked US regulators to allow the use of his COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Shares of the drug developer rose 2%.

