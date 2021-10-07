Turkish arms exports to the world are booming – Novinite.com

The Turkish arms industry is booming, and the country’s drones are a real export success. President Erdogan is proud of the development of the industry and the military regularly tests new weapons abroad, reports Deutsche Welle.

Baykar, for example, produces the TB2 drone. Last fall, the Azerbaijani army used it in the war against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, and according to the military, it helped them quickly seize enemy territory. Only a few weeks later, the Armenian army, equipped with old Russian tanks and missiles, was forced to admit that he was withdrawing.

The head of the company, Haluk Bayraktar, whose brother Seljuk Bayraktar is the son-in-law of President Erdogan, is proud to present the latest developments of the company at Teknofest. For example, the new “Akunji” drone. In an interview with German public television ARD, Haluk Bayraktar praised the modern technology and the high efficiency of this unmanned vehicle in combat conditions.

Pride of the Turkish arms industry

The Turkish people are filled with reservations about President Erdogan’s domestic politics, opinion polls suggest his

The Justice and Development Party is currently unlikely to win a majority in parliament. But many Turks are proud of the army and its weapons, especially when they were created and manufactured in Turkey itself.

Many Turks also don’t criticize Turkish military operations in Syria, Libya or Iraq, where Erdogan typically tests the latest military technology.

The military is giving feedback to the arms industry so that gun manufacturers can make them even more accurate and efficient. This cooperation, which many German companies could only envy, is already bearing fruit.

Interest in Turkish drones abroad continues to grow. In addition to Azerbaijan, Turkish drones have been bought by countries like Poland, Ukraine, Qatar and Tunisia, according to Turkish defense expert Hakan Kalach. Turkish TB2 drones were also used during the Libyan civil war, he recalled.

Turkey wants to be an important regional power

Turkey has made remarkable strides in its defense industry over the past 15 years, Bayraktar said. Technologies have been developed that can successfully compete with major global models. In addition, the Turkish military is no longer so heavily dependent on importing weapon systems.

Since the very beginning of his reign, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tried to make Turkey a regional hegemony. The Turkish army regularly conducts military operations in places where there is a vacuum left by other military forces. Examples are Turkish operations in northern Syria, Iraq or Libya.

At the same time, Turkey’s appetite for arms imports is increasing. Berlin said Turkey has long wanted more German technology and arms production. But the specialized body which approves these agreements – the Federal Security Council – very rarely accedes to Ankara’s requests. Turkish military operations in recent years have raised fears that Erdogan may abuse German weapons to strengthen his personal power.

In 2020, seven Turkish companies found a place in the top 100 in the ranking of the popular magazine “Defense News”. If there were in 2002 56 armament companies in Turkey, in 2020, they were already 1,500.

Remarkable development of the armaments industry

According to the head of the Association of Turkish Exporters, Ismail Gule, in the first six months of this year, Turkey exported weapons products to 169 countries. First is the United States, followed by Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Bangladesh. During the same period last year, 2020, Turkey successfully exported its weapons products to 138 countries around the world. According to Gule, the country’s weapons exports are expected to grow by 400% over the next nine years.

In 2018, Turkey and Pakistan signed a contract for the supply of more than 30 combat helicopters – a joint production of Turkey and Italy. However, the engine is US-British and Washington is still not giving the green light to the deal due to Turkey’s decision to buy Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft system.

Turkish engineers never managed to develop a sufficiently powerful engine. Apparently, this is why the finishing work on the Altai main battle tank is failing at the moment. It has been reported that Turkey may eventually buy the tank’s engine from South Korea. And there is no shortage of buyers for the future Turkish tank: Azerbaijan, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have already expressed their interest.

