Flood orders from Bedouin fashion artisans after Jokowi wears during MPR’s annual session





Merdeka.com – Bedouin fashion artisans in the interior of Lebak Regency in Banten Province admit they are overwhelmed to meet market demand which has grown by up to 100%. Demand increased after President Joko Widodo wore traditional Bedouin clothing during the annual session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on August 16, 2021. “Over the past two months, demand has increased from 10 points to 20 per month,” said Husen, a Bedouin fashion designer at Ciboleger, Lebak Regency. This was quoted from Antara on Thursday (7/10). Bedouin fashion products that are in demand, he said, include shirts, pants and headbands or lomar. According to him, the price of Bedouin clothes depends on the quality, but the average is around 1.5 million rupees per kodi. A code consists of 20 pieces. If you manage to sell up to 20 coins, you can generate income of IDR 30 million. “We are unable to meet the growing demand due to limited manpower and capital,” he said. Likewise, another Bedouin fashion designer, Ambu Silvi, said he can now sell his products. cloth weave up to 15 pieces of the previous three pieces per week. The production of woven fabric is sold between 120,000 Rp. To 130,000 Rp. Per piece. “We are currently able to generate up to 1.6 million rupees per month,” he said. Kudil, a Bedouin clothing trader, admitted that currently consumer demand tends to increase. Some orders even come from the province of Bali. In addition, he said, tourists visiting Bedouin settlements are also starting to be overcrowded. “We can now generate income of up to 15 million rupees with previously relatively low income,” Kudil said. Meanwhile, the former Bedouin who is also the head of Kanekes village, Lebak regency, Jaro Saija, said that currently the activities of Bedouin artisans and clothing traders are again excited and the cogs Of the economy are starting to turn. Before the pandemic, tourist visits to Bedouin settlements were generally crowded on weekends, but during the pandemic they have dropped sharply and started to increase in the past two months, although they have not recovered as before. the Covid-19 pandemic. [lia]

