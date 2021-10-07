PM coined the word divyang: Yogi Adityanath





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the word divyang, instead of disabled, and over the past seven years there have been many programs to distribute artificial limbs and assistive devices. to people with disabilities in the country, even at the neighborhood level. Yogi Adityanath was addressing people at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi after handing out prizes to cricketers who competed in the T-20 Divyang National Cricket Tournament. He also noted that the day marked the completion of 20 years in public service for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat, then as Prime Minister, and that it coincided with the outcome of BJP Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan to mark the occasion. He called on the Divyangjan Empowerment Minister to prepare to hold a ceremony in which the government of Uttar Pradesh will honor medalists from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Observing that 54 Indian players participated in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, he said the country won 19 medals at the event, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze. The government of Uttar Pradesh would soon honor the para-athletes and give them a large sum, added Yogi Adityanath. He praised the para-athletes for not letting disability hinder their pursuit of excellence in sport. If you have passion and courage, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome, said Yogi Adityanath. He expressed the hope that India would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and said he was seeking blessings from Kashi Vishwanath, the presiding deity of Varanasi, which is also the constituency of Prime Minister Lok Sabha, and the Ganga for the success of Modis. The Chief Minister has distributed artificial limbs and assistive devices on occasion. Today (Thursday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed two decades of public service as Prime Minister and Chief Minister. On this occasion, I asked for the blessing of Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga so that the country can constantly reach new heights of success under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, succeed in making India a superpower, did he declare. He extended Navratri’s greetings to the people and offered Dussehra’s greetings in advance. Stating that the government of Uttar Pradesh was paying a pension to more than 10 lakhs of people with disabilities, he said the government had also increased the amount. Organized by the divyang empowerment department, UP, the three-day T-20 divyang national cricket tournament kicked off on October 4 and the closing ceremony was held on Thursday. Six teams participated in the tournament. The Chief Minister distributed trophies and cash prizes to the South Zone and the North Zone, winners and finalists of the 2021 T20 Divyang National Cricket Tournament respectively. It also distributed 345 artificial limbs and assistive devices, including 175 tricycles, 30 wheelchairs, 39 hearing aids, 31 identification kits, 20 braille kits, 10 smart canes, 10 sticks, 20 crutches and 11 stirrups. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Covid vaccination center at the Dr Sampoornanand Sports stadium and reported seven 20-Tika Express vehicles. Yogi Adityanath also visited a biogas plant built on the premises of a gaushala (cow shelter) in Shahanshahpur, Varanasi. Managed by Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the gaushala is approximately 18 km from the district headquarters. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal gave detailed information about the plant. Financed by Confederation Pride (Adani Group), this biogas plant was built at a cost of 30 crores. It has the capacity to manufacture 2,500 kg of gas, process 30,000 kg of manure and 40,000 liters of liquid fertilizer. Municipal Commissioner Pranay Singh was also present on the occasion.

