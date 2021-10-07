Menpora calls for implementation of PON in Papua thanks to the courage of Jokowi





Jakarta – The implementation of XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) 2021 has been running for 14 days since the start of the first match on September 22 and was only opened by President Joko Widodo on October 2, 2021. Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali, said XX Papua PON 2021 was considered special because it took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This PON is very special because it is carried out during the pandemic where it entered the fifth day of the implementation, there are even matches that have been completed and that is not all, this PON has taken place. amid people’s worries and fears, but apparently everything has gone well, safe or not. There is significant disruption, “Amali said in a written statement Thursday (7/9/2021). Reviewing the National Broadcast Center (NBC) and Media Center located at the location of the Papua Governor’s office on Wednesday 6/10, Amali stressed that the key to it all was the courage of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. “The main key to the success of the trip so far lies in the courage of President Jokowi. In the midst of many people calling for it to be postponed until it is canceled and even moved, the President, through his directives to us, the ministers are firm, PON must leave and that is what is happening. has passed. Papua, ”added Amali. According to him, this is what makes cabinet ministers work in accordance with their main functions. In addition, Amali also said that all of this is a joint work of all parties. “This is our solidarity, our mutual cooperation, both from central government to regional governments and to urban districts. If there is no cohesion, there will be no results like this,” he said. Amali concluded. During the visit, also assisted the expert staff for central and regional relations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Dwijayanto Sarosa Putera and the special staff for the development and realization of sport of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mahfudin Nigara. Watch videos “BMKG will present the latest weather information during XX Papua PON“

