BJP congratulates Modi on curtailing Maoist extremism even as steeper fall was seen in Manmohan Sings’ tenure

On October 3, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Adesh Chauhan claimed that incidents of left-wing extremism had declined by 70% in India under the central government led by Narendra Modi.

Incidents of left-wing extremism have decreased by 70% under the government of Sri Narendra Modi Ji. The Modi government is changing the face of the areas affected by the Maoists with a wave of development! the Uttarakhand MP tweeted.

Left-wing extremism incidents down 70% under Sri arenarendramodi Ji govt

The Modi government is changing the face of the areas affected by the Maoists with a wave of development!#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/qlKQy1KSGz – Adesh Chauhan (@MLAAdeshchauhan) October 3, 2021

The archived version of this tweet is here .

A similar claim was made by the BJP on September 28. As Chauhan compared cases of left-wing extremism in 2020 with those of 2010, the BJP’s Twitter post compared 2020 to 2009. The graphic in the BJP’s tweet read, India becomes safer under Modi government .

India becomes more secure under the Modi government. The districts affected by the Maoists are reduced to 53 in 2020 against 96 in 2010. There has also been a dramatic drop in incidents of left-wing extremism. pic.twitter.com/hTxxk7c5W2 – BJP (@ BJP4India) September 28, 2021

What data show

However, this claim is misleading. The first error in Chauhans’ tweet shows the number of incidents of left-wing extremism in 2009 as well as 2010, which is portrayed correctly in the BJP’s tweet. For a more in-depth analysis, Fact checker reviewed the annual reports of the Union Home Office from 2001 and referred to the responses given in the Lok Sabha.

This showed that cases of left-wing extremism saw a sudden increase in 2009 to 2,258 compared to 1,591 in 2008. And since then it has steadily declined. This means that although incidents of left-wing extremism have declined by 70%, from 2,258 in 2009 to 665 in 2020, the United Progressive Alliance regime has seen the majority of that decline.

Between 2009 and 2014, the number of cases of left-wing extremism decreased by 51.6%, the 2019-20 showed. Annual Report of the Ministry of the Interior. After the BJP came to power in 2014, the number of incidents of left-wing extremism decreased by 39.04% until 2020, shows a reply given by Minister of State for the Interior Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha on July 27.

In fact, during the UPA regime, incidents of left-wing extremism in West Bengal declined significantly, from 350 incidents and 258 deaths in 2010 to one incident and no fatalities in 2013. Since then, no incidents no deaths have been reported in the state. until last year.

When Fact checker contacted Chauhan, he said he did not recall making such a claim and would recheck and respond. However, he stopped answering calls after that and we had not received a response from him at the time of this article’s publication. We’ll update the story as we do.

The 10 states listed by the Home Office where left-wing extremist violence is recorded are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Between 2009 and 2020, 15,086 incidents of left-wing extremism were reported and more than 5,000 people were killed across the country. Of these, Chhattisgarh, with 4,876 incidents and 1,848 deaths, has seen the highest number of incidents of left-wing extremism in 11 years.

Multi-pronged approach

In 2020, Chhattisgarh with 315 incidents and 111 deaths was the most affected state, followed by Jharkhand (199 incidents and 39 deaths), Odisha (50 incidents and nine deaths), Maharashtra (30 incidents and eight deaths) ) and Bihar (26 incidents and eight deaths).

These incidents increased by approximately 87% between 2001 and 2009, after which their number continued to decline. The year 2009 saw 2,258 incidents, making it the year with the highest number of such attacks, not only between 2001 and 2010, but also over the past two decades.

In 2015, the government formulated a national policy and action plan that envisions a multi-pronged approach including security, development and securing the rights and rights of local communities, according to a Rajya Sabha reply given on March 18, 2020.

Security measures in this regard include the deployment of central armed police force battalions, provision of helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, sanctioning of Indian reserve battalions / Indian special reserve battalions. Funding is provided under the Police Force Modernization Program, Security Expenditure Program, and Special Infrastructure Program for Capacity Building of State Police, Intelligence Agencies and Law Enforcement. central armed police force, according to the response.

This article first appeared on FactChecker.in, a publication of the non-profit public service journalism organization IndiaSpend.