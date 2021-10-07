Growing relations between Turkey and Russia cause concern for Israel – opinion

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the growing ties between Moscow and Ankara. The Sochi talks came after Erdogan failed to secure a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Putin, Erdogan noted that he had proposed that Turkey work with Russia on building two more nuclear power plants on Turkish soil. The Russian company Rosatom is currently building a power plant in Akkuyu, in southern Turkey.

The Turkish president also said last week that Turkey still intends to purchase a second supply of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. Turkey’s purchase of the system last year resulted in US sanctions against Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate and the cancellation of the Turkish acceptance of the F-35 fighter jet.

In an interview with CBS, quoted by Reuters, the Turkish president said that “in the future, no one will be able to interfere with what kind of defense systems we acquire, from which country and at what level”.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-and-wellness /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

The US State Department, responding to Erdogan’s statement, warned that any additional purchases of Russian defense systems could trigger additional sanctions.

TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then US Vice President Joe Biden chat after meeting in Istanbul in 2016. (REUTERS)

Erdogan’s statements confirm Turkey’s inclination towards Russia and Ankara’s growing estrangement from Washington.

The latest Turkish initiatives also reflect a contradiction at the heart of Turkey’s regional strategy, between an immediate desire to avoid isolation, and the deeper strategic objective of unilateral regional affirmation and support for Sunni political Islam that makes part of the central vision of Erdogan and those around him. Understanding this contradiction is likely to determine Israeli responses to Turkish diplomatic moves.

Turkey’s move to Russia is not only determined by Ankara’s declining relationship with Washington. There is anger and concern in Turkey over a recent major naval defense deal between France and Turkey’s traditional rivals, Greece. The $ 5 billion deal, whereby Greece pledges to buy three Belharra frigates and three Gowind corvettes from France, will serve to greatly advance Greek defense capabilities in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea, at one point where tensions between the two countries disputes in these areas are increasing.

The Franco-Greek naval deal follows a deal last year in which Athens pledged to buy 18 fourth-generation Rafale fighter jets for $ 2.5 billion. Combined with France’s asserted position against Turkish movements in the eastern Mediterranean, these major defense agreements cement a strategic alliance between France and Greece. France has now made a commitment to come to Greece’s military aid if it is requested to do so.

With major disputes between Athens and Ankara over air and maritime rights in the Aegean Sea and over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, it’s not hard to see why the direction of events rocked Turkey, or why Erdogan is looking for new ones. partners. The United States is engaged in a general withdrawal in the region. Greece has been active in efforts to secure Washington’s firm pro-American alignment in any emerging strategic competition with Russia. The anger of the United States over Turkey’s purchase of Russian military equipment and over human rights violations, as well as other American alliances, make Washington unavailable as a partner for the regional ambitions of the United States. Turkey.

Turkey, however, is not in a position to simply trade Washington’s patronage for Moscow’s. On a number of key regional issues, Ankara and Moscow are also on opposing sides. In Libya, Turkey supports the government of national accord associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, based in Tripoli. In Syria, crucially, Turkey guarantees a remaining area of ​​Sunni Islamist control in the northwest of the country. Moscow, meanwhile, backs the Tobruk-based authority of General Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya. Moscow is also committed to restoring the sovereignty of the Assad regime over all of Syria. The regime’s and Russian bombings and air attacks on the Turkish enclave have increased sharply in recent weeks, even as Turkish-Russian diplomacy progresses.

TO COUNTER its potential isolation, Turkey is therefore seeking to get closer to a certain number of additional regional players from which it has moved away in recent years. Turkish diplomatic outreach efforts are underway towards the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and, in particular, Israel.

A second round of talks between Egyptian and Turkish officials took place in Ankara in September. Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Cairo in 2013, furious at the military coup that removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power in Egypt that year. As for the UAE, Erdogan spoke by phone with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed last month.

Regarding Israel, President Isaac Herzog met with great fanfare with Erdogan in July. Little has emerged since that call. But Israel will need to carefully consider the wisdom and benefit of any possibly short-lived rapprochement with Turkey, when confronted with the deeper direction of events. This is not only the case with regard to the development of Israel’s strategic ties with Greece, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France, countries which have adopted and are likely to continue to take a firm stance. opposition to Turkish ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean.

As Turkey continues on its path of decoupling from its Cold War set of alliances, Israel may well wish to consider Ankara’s current position regarding events west of the Jordan River.

The Israeli security establishment views Iran and its ambitions as the main threat to Israel’s security. However, another key long-term strategic challenge facing Israel is the near parity of populations between Jews and Muslim Arabs west of the Jordan River. The main advantages Israel enjoys in this regard are its advanced economy and civil society, its unified state structures, and the division of the Arab population into four different political dispensations (Hamas-controlled Gaza, Ramallah Palestinian Authority, Jerusalem and pre-1948 Israel). Maintaining this division is a vital Israeli interest.

The only serious challenge to maintaining this situation in the medium and long term are the mobilizing symbols of Sunni Islam, and organizations seeking to make political use of it. Turkey, well below the radar screen, has been actively engaged in recent years in seeking to gain an advantage in this area. Through “Dawa” (religious welfare activities) through TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency), property purchases and support for Islamist activism in Jerusalem and elsewhere in Israel, through financial contributions to Hamas-controlled Gaza, and through the domiciliation and granting of citizenship to Hamas operatives on Turkish soil, Ankara seeks to present itself as the protector of Islamic holy sites and the patron of the long struggle against Israel .

There is little evidence of this effort leading to significant results at this time. But this should continue as long as AKP and Erdogan, associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, remain in power in Turkey. Ankara’s continued efforts in this area, its growing estrangement from Washington, its movements towards Russia, and its direct opposition to Israel’s closest and emerging regional allies mean that an imminent rapprochement between Turkey and Israel is unlikely. and that an excessive effort in this regard is futile and probably inadvisable, for the foreseeable future.