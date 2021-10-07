Eligibility Drops, PDIP Says Jokowi’s Postman Will Help Decide 2024 Presidential Candidates





Merdeka.com – PDI-P politician Andreas Hugo Pareira casually responded to the results of the downward trend in party eligibility survey in September 2021 in the SMRC survey. Although decreasing, PDIP is still the party with the greatest eligibility compared to other parties. “Even though the PDIP poll has gone down this time around, it’s still in first place, and the distance to second number Golkar Party is still quite far, halfway there. So it’s still quite far,” Hugo said at the time. of the release of the SMRC Survey, Thursday (7/10). Nonetheless, said Hugo, the PDIP is still the party that determines the candidacy for the 2024 general election. The reason is that President Joko Widodo, as the incumbent, can determine the 2024 elections. “Because another thing that we also need to consider is that the outgoing president is a cadre of the PDIP who will also certainly participate in the determination, both in terms of the level of success in handling the current situation that we are at. faced, this pandemic, and also leading to the 2024 elections, ”he said. According to him, the presidential factor Jokowi will determine the presidential candidate in 2024. One factor is the current political performance of the Jokowi government. “The current presidential factor will determine the next presidential candidate. Especially from the political performances displayed during this process, during the current administration,” Hugo said. Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) has released the latest public opinion poll on political party eligibility. Number one is still dominated by the current ruling party, the PDIP. In its conclusions, the PDIP obtained an eligibility of 22.1%. In second place, Golkar climbed to 11.3 percent. Third place is PKB with 10.0 percent. Fourth Gerindra 9.9% and Democrats 8.6%. Then there is VFD 6.0 percent, NasDem with 4.2 percent, Perindo 2.6 percent. Ninth, the PPP is 2.3 percent and the PAN is 1.4 percent. PSI with 0.7 percent and Hanura with 0.5 percent. The SMRC also observes eligibility trends from several survey periods that have been conducted. Even though the PDIP is the highest, the trend for eligibility continues to decline. October 2020 was still at 27.4%, then fell to 24.9% in March 2021. It rose slightly in May to 25.9%, then fell back in September to 22.1%. Gerindra’s trend also seems to have dropped. As of March 2020, the eligibility was 13.6%. Then it fell in October 2020 to 7.7%. Crawled to 11.6 in March 2021, fell back to 10.7 in May 2021. It is now at 9.9%. [ray]

