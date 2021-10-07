Violence at farmer protests in India intensifies Modis challenge





NEW DELHI The deaths of eight people at a farmers’ protest in northern India have sparked days of protests across the country and escalated anger over an overhaul of the country’s agricultural laws.

In a country where two-thirds of the population live in rural areas dependent on agriculture, the protests pose a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modis, who is pushing for market-driven change.

It has been nearly a year since Mr Modi dismantled long-standing rules that gave farmers a guaranteed minimum price for their crops, but the outcry sparked by the overhaul shows no signs of easing. The Supreme Court of India has temporarily suspended the rules. Authorities on Thursday summoned the son of one of Mr. Modis’ ministers for questioning over a deadly melee in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Local police said farmers were killed after a convoy of vehicles went to a protest and ran over people. Four other people were beaten to death by protesters after their vehicle was overturned, authorities said. Sunday’s deaths sparked protests that challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modis to push for market-driven change; a protester in New Delhi on Monday.

Authorities are investigating the minister’s son Ashish Mishra on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, said Balendu Gautam, a local police officer. A police complaint, based on accounts from farmers present at the protest, accused Mishra of shooting at protesters and driving vehicles to the protest. Mr Mishra could not be reached for comment, and appeals to his father, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is Mr Modis’ minister of state for home affairs, were not returned. In an interview with an Indian news channel on Monday, young Mr Mishra said he was at a wrestling match in another village at the time of the violence. Mr Mishra said he sent employees in his sport utility vehicle to look for a politician who was due to join him at the game, and he said the vehicle was attacked by protesting farmers. Mr Mishra blamed the deaths on leaders of the farmers’ movement. Indian farmers are not that cruel and cruel, he said. People who have done such things cannot be called farmers. Representatives of the farmers’ movement accused the Mishra of inciting violence. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, blocking cars and choking traffic. Newsletter Sign-Up The 10 points. A personal guided tour of the best scoops and stories every day in the Wall Street Journal. With Mr Modis’ changes, farmers no longer have to sell most of their crops in government-sanctioned markets, a deregulation move that economists say will likely benefit many farmers in the long run as they move forward. giving more options to sell at a higher price. However, protesters believe the changes threaten farmers’ livelihoods. The protests are the culmination of years of anxiety as the downturn in the economy has reduced the incomes of farmers and others working in the agricultural sector, said Himanshu, associate professor of economics at Jawaharlal University. Nehru from New Delhi. Anxiety is overflowing, said Mr. Himanshu, who bears a name. It’s anxiety about what’s going to happen to agriculture, what’s going to happen to jobs in the economy, what’s going to happen to distress in the rural economy. Authorities did not say why young Mr Mishra was involved in the case, but his father was a strong supporter of the overhaul of the farm. Leaders of the farmers’ movement have vowed to keep protesting. In January, farmers driving tens of thousands of tractors clashed with police in New Delhi and broke through protective barricades. Mr. Modi is trying to reorganize the economy through changes, including restrictions on unions and the expansion of the country’s social security program. The country is slowly rebounding from one of the world’s worst Covid-19 epidemics and an associated recession. The Sunday violence galvanized opposition parties, which were severely beaten in 2019 when Mr. Modi won a second five-year term. It is a systematic attack on the farmers of this country and it is arrogance because the government does not realize or understand the power of the farmers, said on Wednesday Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, before leaving. the capital to meet the farmers. Sambit Patra, spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, said the government has elevated farmers to all levels. Prashant Kumar, the additional director general of the police for public order in Uttar Pradesh, said on Wednesday that the state government had provided financial compensation to the families of those killed or injured. Write to Krishna Pokharel at [email protected] and Shan Li at [email protected]

