The 7 crucial decisions Boris Johnson needs to make this month, from budgeting to replacing gas boilers





Boris Johnson projected an air of sunny optimism at the end of the Conservative Party conference, insisting that Britain has the spirit of building a new economic model in the wake of Brexit and Covid-19. The prime minister and his aides aim to convince voters that they are now ready to keep the promises they made in the last election, saying the right policies have been announced and will soon be implemented. Next week, the No.10 team will have mainly a week off for the Commons after a hectic fall so far, and more than a fortnight to come. The second half of October, before Mr Johnson travels to Rome for a G20 meeting, then the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, will be rich in announcements intended to set the political agenda for the next three years. Shortages and cost of living In the short term, the government must contend with a series of shortages and price hikes that have hit the UK and the world during the economic recovery after Covid-19. Even though long lines at gas stations end soon, households are facing rising natural gas bills and a shortage in the number of heavy truck drivers could mean some goods are restricted at Christmas. Budget Rishi Sunak unveils his second budget of the year on October 27, along with updated public finance forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility. Major changes in taxation and the overall size of government spending are unlikely, but the Chancellor must decide whether to use the revenues generated by the faster-than-expected economic recovery to close the deficit or boost services. Expense review On the same days as the budget, Sunak will release a three-year spending review that will determine how much of the overall public spending envelope is allocated to each department. He said only ministers who can demonstrate efficiency savings will receive the money for new projects. Railway future The integrated rail review should be published before the budget. It will determine whether the third phase of the High Speed ​​Line 2, between Birmingham and Leeds, will actually take place and likely confirm that the Northern Powerhouse Rail, also known as HS3, will be built between Leeds and Manchester, although it will remains uncertain if it will. expand from Liverpool to Hull as originally planned. Net zero Ministers pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many questions remain unanswered as to how to get there. Some policies, including banning gasoline cars and non-renewable energy, have already been announced, but others will be revealed in a document released ahead of the start of the COP that will also be designed to set an example for the rest of the country. world. Heating and boilers Phasing out gas boilers is seen as part of the net zero project, and the Heating and Buildings Strategy will explain how this could be done without making the transition unaffordable for consumers. It will set a date for the renovation of all housing and detail the subsidies available for green alternatives such as heat pumps. Upgrade A white paper that aims to define leveling, written by new Minister Neil OBrien, has been more or less completed and could also be released this month although it may be postponed until later in the year. Regional transport links and improvement of dilapidated main streets are probably part of it.

