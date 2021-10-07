Shaukat Tarin will remain financial advisor until senatorial elections: sources





In this photo released by the National Assembly on June 11, 2021, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen presents the annual fiscal budget to the National Assembly in Islamabad. AFP / FileTarin’s term as finance minister will end on October 16. He will not be able to chair the ECC, other cabinet committees after October 16.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin will continue to work as the Prime Minister’s advisor on finance until he becomes a senator, his term as finance minister ending on October 16, reported sources at Geo News Thursday.

The finance minister only has a few days to get elected as a senator, a prerequisite to continue as finance minister, as the six-month deadline for electing him as a member of parliament will expire on October 16, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Tarin Minister of Finance in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar just weeks after receiving the portfolio.

Once the six-month term of the Minister of Finance has ended, in accordance with the law, Tarin will no longer be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) and other cabinet committees.

To keep Tarin on board, the prime minister has started consultations with party leaders, and sources say the prime minister may opt for a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat to get him elected to the Senate.

Once Tarin is elected senator, he will recover his portfolio from the finance ministry, sources added.

Earlier, commenting on his fate as the deadline for electing him as a member of parliament approached, Tarin had said he was not going anywhere as he was fully convinced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would elect him senator.

The minister also confirmed that he had to go to Washington DC to attend the annual meeting of the IMF / World Bank from October 12, 2021. From now on, the government should elect him before his departure to attend the IMF / WB meetings. outside the country. .

The government overthrew Ishaq Dar with the intention of electing Tarin to the vacant seat, but the case ended in court. Relatives of Tarins had said he could be elected to the Senate in the first 10 days of October.

It is relevant to mention here that the name of the Minister of Finance was also mentioned in recent exhibits on offshore companies owned by powerful individuals around the world, including Pakistani politicians, “Pandora Papers”.

