Jokowi issues presidential decree, head of police criminal investigation unit joins BLBI task force team





Jakarta – The Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued a new presidential decree (Keppres) to equip the Working Group for the Management of Collection Rights of the State. (Satgas) BLBI hunt for state property. In the presidential decree there are additional staff of the BLBI working group. Kabareskrim Komjen Agus Ardianto is in the executive ranks, and the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) Sofyan Djalil is in the steering committee. “This is indeed a civil matter, but I received two presidential decrees, namely BLBI. “The new presidential decree that was released yesterday was Wednesday. The previous presidential decree (number 6) was in April,” Mahfud said via video footage received by detikcom on Thursday (7/10/2021). Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md Photo: Doc. Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md Photo: Doc. Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud explained that the inclusion of Komjen Agus was necessary to deal with the possibility of crime related issues. For example, said Mahfud, such as the sale of land that was turned over to the state using false documents. “There can also be a criminal problem. Therefore, later in this new presidential decree, the name Kabareskrim is included here. Because if there is a criminal problem, it will be dealt with immediately. What for example ? A criminal problem because it has been legally handed over to the state, happens “Suddenly sold with false documents and so on or how it will be handled will be a crime. The state will intervene, including the Unity of ‘criminal investigation, Jamdatun, the attorney general’s office and so on, “he said. Mahfud said ATR / BPN Minister Sofyan Djalil would be responsible for dealing with land administration issues over assets that had been confiscated. From the authenticity of the certificate to compliance with the data held by the Agence Nationale Foncière (BPN). “It was related to whether there had been a confiscation of land, for example, someone handed over the land whose certificate was slightly damaged, the original was at the BPN. There was Pak Sofyan Djalil later. , or the certificate did not correspond to what was written on the spot with the dictation of the certificate and so on. So here, Pak Sofyan Djalil will actively participate in the resolution of the land problem of one million hectares, ”he said. -he declares. (aik / aik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5757783/jokowi-keluarkan-keppres-kabareskrim-polri-masuk-tim-satgas-blbi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos