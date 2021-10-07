Emerging markets must get ahead of inflation





For central bankers in rich countries, the case for tightening monetary policy as soon as possible is perfectly balanced. Wait too long and inflation could get out of control, go too early and the still fragile recovery could run out of steam. For emerging markets, on the other hand, the arguments are firmly on one side. That’s why, on Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland became the latest to join a club of middle-income countries, alongside Hungary, Russia, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, which have already started to raise their rates. The increase was modest, raising rates 0.1 to 0.5 percent, but it was a prudent move. Central banks have less leeway to wait and see if the price hikes and supply bottlenecks are temporary. For starters, inflation has risen even faster in middle-income countries than in rich ones. The Polish rate was 5.8% in September, the highest in 20 years. It is closer to double in Brazil and Mexico, the core inflation rate accelerated to the fastest rate since 2017 in September. These higher inflation rates are partly explained by the fact that food represents a larger share of consumption and therefore of inflation baskets than in richer countries. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, food prices have risen 40% in the past 15 months, the biggest increase since the Arab Spring in 2011. The IMF in a chapter of its World Economic Outlook dedicated to inflation, released ahead of the group’s annual meetings next week, predicts that inflation rates will peak at 6.8% in emerging and developed economies before falling back to around 4% next year. In contrast, advanced economies should experience more modest inflation, peaking at 3.6% this fall, before falling back to 2%. While higher interest rates can do little to prevent food from becoming more expensive, central banks have less confidence in emerging economies and need to redouble their efforts to keep price expectations lower. control. Times of high inflation are often not warnings but new memories, especially in Latin America. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes the unorthodox view that higher interest rates cause price hikes rather than suppress them. He sacked the last central bank chief who tried to raise rates. As the central bank is undermined and continues to cut rates, inflation has hit nearly 20 percent. It is also smart to get ahead of the rich countries. When the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, began to scale back its quantitative easing program in 2013, capital rushed out of emerging market economies and exchange rates depreciated. Higher domestic rates protect against such an eventuality. Indeed, the IMF stresses that consistently high inflation rates are associated with budget deficits in rich countries. In the poorest countries, they are also correlated with large current account deficits – currency depreciation increases import costs. Lack of space to support economies through fiscal and monetary stimulus is one reason economic recoveries in emerging markets and richer countries are likely to diverge more. This is due not only to the uneven deployment of coronavirus vaccines, but also to the slowdown in China, offering less demand for basic commodities, as well as a decline in globalization that has lifted millions of people out of poverty. . When officials from the IMF, the World Bank and elsewhere meet in Washington next week, the focus will need to be on how to ensure a real global recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/acb830c0-715d-4400-853c-0aac813f7033 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos