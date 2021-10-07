US digs deep into Pakistan’s dual Afghan role





A bill introduced by the US Senate to assess Pakistan’s dual role in the Taliban’s lightning takeover in Afghanistan puts Pakistan-US relations in a delicate new balance. Even if the bill that could result in punitive sanctions is not passed, relations will remain mired in uncertainty, mistrust and conflict for the foreseeable future.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated despite Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitating the withdrawal of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan in August.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in a recent Washington Post editorial that the United States continues to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in continuing the war on terrorism. He wrote that Pakistan’s collaboration with the United States from 2006 to 2015 resulted in 16,000 terrorist attacks against the Pakistani state, 80,000 casualties and $ 150 billion in economic losses.

Khan’s claim, of course, overlooks Pakistan’s long-standing double game with the United States, including offering sanctuary to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. More recently, it is widely believed that Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) provided strategic and logistical advice to the Taliban as they swept to fill the void left by the withdrawal of US troops.

There is also widespread speculation that thousands of Pakistani security personnel, dressed as Taliban fighters, may have aided the militant group on the ground during its latest push to seize Kabul. It’s a speculation that the US Senate is expected to weigh in the coming weeks, one that could lead to further damaging revelations.

Setting the tone, former US national security adviser HR McMaster said this week at a hearing in the US Congress that Pakistan has had it both ways for too long and the US should stop to provide assistance to Islamabad in punitive response. I think Pakistan should be confronted with its behavior over the years which in fact led to, I think, to a large extent this outcome, McMaster said, according to news reports.

McMaster told US lawmakers that the Taliban were backed by the ISI and that is why they took over Afghanistan. He also said the United States should hold Khan accountable for some of his comments after the fall of Kabul in August and that Pakistan should largely face international isolation because of its support for jihadist terrorists.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (2nd from right) attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 2, 2018. Photo: AFP / Thomas Peter / Pool

Of course, Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders want a solid relationship with the United States. Many had hoped, so far unsuccessfully, for a bilateral reset after US President Joe Biden seized power in January from incumbent Donald Trump.

This is one of the reasons Pakistan was even comfortable letting the China-Pakistan economic corridor slow down. He was supposed to send a message to Washington about Pakistan’s desire to return to the United States, but that did not work, said a Pakistani diplomatic official, who spoke to Asia Times on condition of anonymity.

China now plans to connect the more than $ 60 billion CPEC, a key link in its wider global Belt and Road initiative, to Afghanistan and wider Eurasia. Many in Washington believe the project has made Pakistan a Chinese satellite beholden to aid and loans from Beijing.

Prime Minister Khan tried to send the same conciliatory message to Washington by appointing a US-based analyst, Moeed Yusuf, as his national security adviser. Moeeds’ task was to use his expertise to build bridges between Islamabad and Washington in the post-Afghanistan scenario.

But that seems highly unlikely now given the evolving US discourse on Pakistan and the threat of sanctions hanging over Islamabad, the Pakistani official said.

This threat has driven down the currency and the stock market, and has led to speculation that the bill could undermine the government’s attempt to revive a suspended lending program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan’s foreign ministry last week said the bill was unwarranted and counterproductive and claimed it included references to Pakistan that were totally unwarranted.

Even though Biden did not directly blame Pakistan and the sanctions bill does not enjoy strong bipartisan support, it is undeniable that there is no serious engagement between Pakistan and the United Nations. United States at this crucial time for the region, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former chairman of the Senate Defense Committee, said in an interview with Asia Times.

According to Syed, the United States has almost always based its relations with Pakistan on the doctrine of necessity. Now that the United States has already withdrawn from Afghanistan and does not need Pakistan’s help to wage its war, the logic of this doctrine dictates only limited and selective engagement.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden (left) sits in front of a Pakistani flag at the United Nations on September 26, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images via AFP

Syed added that while the United States does not need Pakistan to wage its war in Afghanistan, Islamabad remains a key conduit to Kabul for the Biden administration, including as it prepares a humanitarian aid program. to prevent Afghanistan from falling into famine. This, he said, mitigates the risk of the United States imposing sanctions on Pakistan.

The upcoming visit of US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Islamabad could be the occasion for a breakthrough. The US-Pakistan engagement and communication is a link the Biden administration is unlikely to sever if it intends to continue to engage indirectly with the Taliban, to ensure the United States is no longer affected, said the Pakistani diplomatic official.

At the same time, Pakistan is not the only option for Washington to engage with the Taliban. Qatar also remains a key player for the United States. Qatar is not only home to a US military air base, but it has also helped evacuate thousands of people, including US servicemen, from Afghanistan.

During his recent visit to Qatar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the leader of the Gulf State for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been unwilling to provide a similar degree of support to the United States, as evidenced by Islamabad’s refusal to allow the United States access to its military bases. This refusal, according to many in Washington, contributed to the United States’ inability to resist the Taliban takeover and withdrawal from the blitzkrieg in a more orderly and less disastrous manner.

Pakistan’s refusal to maintain a military alliance with the United States after the withdrawal had two consequences. On the one hand, it gave credibility to Pakistan’s continued support for the Taliban as the reason for the US failure in Pakistan. On the other hand, he weakened Pakistan’s pro-American posture, which he began by slowing down the CPEC, according to the diplomatic official.

Blinken recently said at a congressional hearing that the United States needs to reassess the role Pakistan has played in Afghanistan and the role Washington would like it to play in the future. Sherman recently noted that the reassessment includes an expectation for Pakistan to do more on all militant and terrorist groups indiscriminately.

While it is not clear which specific terrorist groups the United States wants Pakistan to target, a cause for concern, according to Pakistani officials, appears to be the dominance of the al-Qaeda-linked Haqqani network in the new Afghan team.

Sirajuddin Haqqanis FBI wanted to post before he was appointed Minister of Interior of Afghanistan. Photo: fbi.gov

Its leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is interior minister in the new Taliban government, meaning the network now controls the country’s police, intelligence services and other security forces.

Whether Pakistan can actually pull the strings of the Taliban is a big question, especially as the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is stepping up its attacks on Pakistani targets. Pakistan’s dilemma is that it may no longer have the same level of influence over the Taliban that Washington thinks it has, according to a Pakistani official who requested anonymity.

Since Washington has always viewed Pakistan as the main sponsor of the Taliban, its insistence on asking Pakistan to control the Haqqanis has created a lot of complications for Islamabad, the Pakistani official said.

Pakistan’s failure to control the Haqqanis will directly shape its ties with Washington, a continued deterioration that could ultimately prompt the Biden administration to move towards sanctions, he said.

Pakistan had long resisted American pressure to take military action against the Haqqanis. Now that the Haqqanis are in political power in Kabul, Washington’s pressure on Islamabad to control them could become a new dividing line in relations, one that could keep Washington and Islamabad stuck in strife and feud.

In his editorial, Prime Minister Khan wrote that priority should be given to an Afghanistan that is no longer a threat to the world, where Afghans can finally dream of peace after four decades of conflict.

He ended his article by highlighting where the United States and Pakistan share interests, saying that the alternative of abandoning Afghanistan was already tried in the 1990s, it will inevitably lead to a collapse. Chaos, massive migration and a renewed threat of international terror will be its natural corollaries.

