Mutual respect in control of the Komcad team





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto were affectionate last week. After attending the inauguration of the LB Moerdani General Hospital in Merauke together, Jokowi and Prabowo is now checking the readiness of Reserve Component (Komcad) troops in Batujajar District, West Bandung Regency, West Java. Mutual respect for Jokowi and Prabowo in Papua Prabowo previously posted a photo on Instagram when he greeted the president Jokowi in Merauke, Papua. The photo of Jokowi and Prabowo respecting each other was uploaded to the Instagram account @prabowo, as seen on Sunday (3/10/2021). Jokowi wears a white shirt and Prabowo wears a brown shirt. “Tanah Miring, Merauke Regency,” Prabowo wrote. The moment came when Jokowi and Prabowo were present at the inauguration of the TNI LB Moerdani General Hospital. Also present were RPD President Puan Maharani, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. In his speech, Jokowi hoped the hospital would provide benefits to residents. “Alhamdulillah, this afternoon the construction of the TNI LB Moerdani General Hospital is completed and is ready to be used to serve the community, especially the people of the Merauke Regency. This hospital was built very quickly, in 20 days or so, ”Jokowi said. . Jokowi said this hospital was originally built to speed up the management of COVID-19. In addition, hospitals can be used to support the implementation of PON XX in Papua and to serve the entire Papuan community. “I see that this hospital has full facilities, there are inpatient rooms, quarantine isolation in intensive care laboratory, OK and radiology as well as pharmacy are essential to help treat sick people, with fast, easy and affordable health care services, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi said that during this pandemic, health facilities in all countries are needed. Health facilities are especially needed for people living in hard-to-reach areas. “I advise that this hospital be used as well as possible to serve the whole community with fast and convenient service,” Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5757657/pekan-mesra-jokowi-prabowo-saling-hormat-hingga-cek-pasukan-komcad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos