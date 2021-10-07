Trump asks 4 former aides to challenge Jan 6 committee summons





The letter said the committee was looking for documents covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges.

President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court, ”the letter said.

Then, the letter ordered its recipient to withhold any documents relating to his work at the White House and to refuse to testify about his official duties.

The letter launches the first major political and legal test for the select committee, which is investigating the violent attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol. It’s unclear how the committee will attempt to enforce the Trump-allied quartet’s subpoenas, but members of the panel which includes seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans have said they may ask the Justice Department to prosecute. witnesses who refuse to comply.

It also remains to be seen whether former Trump officials will follow Trump’s instructions. If found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress, they face a year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000.

Investigating the attack that injured more than 150 police officers is a key priority for Congressional Democrats.

Trump’s move could also create a dilemma for the Biden administration. Most presidents are loath to weaken executive privilege, the loosely defined right for presidents to have conversations with their advisers without fear that those conversations may one day become public.

The Constitution does not mention the concept, but the courts have ruled that it exists. Presidents sometimes say so to protect their advisers from complying with congressional subpoenas.

The White House clarified its position on the assertion of executive privilege over the Jan.6 committee requests last month after press secretary Jen Psaki said a decision was made not to protect any files from the Trump era. Following this comment from Psaki, a White House spokesperson said the Biden administration would in fact make these calls on a case-by-case basis.

Nonetheless, experts previously told POLITICO they suspected the White House attorneys office in Bidens of asserting privilege on Trump’s behalf in some cases. That’s because the weakening of executive privilege could create problems for Biden down the road. Meadows’ subpoena is particularly sensitive; the idea of ​​opposing party Congressional investigators toasting a White House chief of staff is a nightmare scenario for most presidents.

At the same time, Meadows likely has detailed knowledge of Trump’s behavior before and during the Jan.6 attack and was backstage at the #StopTheSteal rally on the National Mall where Trump spoke ahead of the Capitol siege.

Experts are divided on how former presidents can exercise executive privilege. David Rivkin, former lawyer for the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations, told POLITICO that only sitting presidents can claim executive privilege.

He can request that the assertion of privilege be made by the sitting president, Rivkin added of Trump.

And representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), member of the select committee, also weighed in on this issue. There is no executive privilege of past presidents, he told the Washington Post. It’s extremely watered down and not really relevant.

But this is not a consensus. Saikrishna Prakash, a professor at the University of Virginia Law School, said this conflict enters legally unknown territory and the Supreme Court has found that former presidents enjoy executive privilege, at least to some extent.

Imagine having a conversation with President Biden in the last two months of his presidency, Prakash said. Are you going to give him some frank advice if you know it’s going to come out in two months, that the privilege is over in two months? No, maybe not.

A Trump spokesperson blasted the committee in a statement.

The heavily partisan Communist-style select committee made an extremely broad request for the documents that lacks both legal precedent and legislative foundation, Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director, said in a statement.

Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation. The Fake News continues to take the bait of Democrats, who are desperately trying to distract the country with this bogus process.

Either way, Trump’s letter will delight his supporters. The Guardian reported Wednesday that Trump plans to cite executive privilege to order the four men not to comply, and Newsmax presenter Grant Stinchfield applauded the move.

That’s what you get with President Trump, Stinchfield said. You get a fighting man. You understand me? The president defends himself. That’s what we love about President Trump, and he sticks with those people who try to pursue him.

