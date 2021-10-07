BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – National T20 Cup





BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of National T20 Cup game between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They will face each other for the second time this season of the T20 National Cup.

BAL T20 National Cup 22 Match Details vs KHP:

The 22nd match of the T20 National Cup will see Balochistan take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

T20 National Cup BAL match 22 preview vs KHP:

Balochistan will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second time in the twenty-second game of this season’s T20 National Cup.

Balochistan are currently placed in second place in this season’s T20 National Cup points table while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently placed in fifth place in the points table.

Balochistan have made six appearances this season of the T20 National Cup where they have won four matches while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also made six appearances this season where they have managed to win two matches.

The last time they met this season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 55 points.

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 22 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 29 ° C on match day with 54% humidity and a wind speed of 5 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

Pitch report for match 22 of the T20 National Cup BAL vs KHP:

The Gaddafi Stadium surface is a hitting friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will be important in the intermediate overs.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 160.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The team that hits the second has some excellent records here. They maintained an 80 win percentage on this field.

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 22 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 22 Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan (week), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Mohsin, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

Bench: Mohammad Ibrahim, Gohar Gaiz, Yasir Shah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (week), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Musaddiq, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Bench: Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim, Maaz Khan

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Amad-Butt is a right-handed batsman and fast right-arm pitcher from Balochistan. He scored 1 point and took 1 wicket in the last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Iftikhar-Ahmed is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed pitcher for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He smashed 36 points in the last game against Balochistan.

Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed goalkeeper-beater from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He scored 40 points in the last game against Balochistan.

Shaheen Afridi is a left-handed batsman and middle-quick left-arm pitcher of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He grabbed 2 wickets in the last game against Balochistan.

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 22 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar-Ahmed

Vice-Captain Shaheen Afridi, Amad-Butt

XI game suggestion # 1 for team BAL vs KHP Dream11:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Drummers Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai, Israrullah

All-rounders Iftikhar-Ahmed, Amad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers Shaheen Afridi (VC), Umaid Asif, Asif-Afridi

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction suggested to play XI # 2 for team BAL vs KHP Dream11:

Guardian Mohammad Rizwan

Drummers Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders Iftikhar-Ahmed (C), Amad-Butt (VC), Kashif Bhatti, Adil Amin

Bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Umaid Asif, Imran Khan

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 22 Expert Tips:

Mohammad Rizwan will be an excellent choice of captain for the small leagues. Adil Amin and Imran Khan are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

Likely Winners of Match 22 of the T20 National Cup BAL vs KHP:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to win this match.

