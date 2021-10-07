Boris Johnson’s conference speech – Channel 4 News





Boris Johnson gave his opening speech at the Conservative Party conference this week. Let’s give him the FactCheck treatment. The additional 14 billion was spent on education This seems to refer to a policy announced in August 2019 covering schools in England. Paul Johnson, director of the Independent Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), described the figure of 14 billion at the time as somewhere between foolish and deceitful. The UK Statistics Regulator said in 2019: “There is […] a risk that the numbers could mislead: for example, people who do not read further might expect the overall figure of 14 billion to refer to an annual increase. In fact, this is a cumulative figure combining budget increases over three years (2020-2021 to 2022-2023), rather than reflecting an increase of $ 14 billion each year. This is an unhelpful tactic that politicians often use to make ads appear particularly generous. But most professional statisticians prefer to use annual sums. It also does not take inflation into account. The government has said the annual schools budget will be $ 7.1 billion more in 2022-2023 than in 2019-20. But with inflation in the mix, the real increase would be $ 4.3 billion, according to IFS estimates from the moment of the announcement. Were going to use Brexit freedoms to do things differently were doing at least eight free ports It is misleading to suggest that Brexit freedoms allow free ports. As FactCheck previously reported, the UK had free ports when it was a member of the EU. It is right that this party, which has watched over the NHS for most of its history, is the one rising to the challenge. 48 new hospitals, 50,000 additional nurses As regular FactCheck readers know, both of these claims have dragged on for some time. If you thought that the claim of the 48 new hospitals (which applies to England only as health is devolved) meant that there were so many Following hospitals in the country, you would be wrong. FactCheck analysis of a 2020 Press release from the Ministry of Health shows that 18 of the projects given the green light will simply be to rebuild existing facilities, while four more will see replacement hospitals built on the same site. The demand for “50,000 more nurses” includes the retention of nurses who would otherwise have had to leave the NHS. According to conservative sources cited before the last election, the number of nurses currently hired is 31,500.

