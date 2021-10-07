China under Xi Jinping – The true face of China’s Xi

China used National holiday Friday of the week to commemorate the region. The territory is Taiwan, the island to which the fleeing nationalists fled when they lost the civil war against Mao Zedong’s communists 72 years ago. On Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, waves of Chinese Air Force planes descended towards the Taiwan border. A total of 130 planes took part in this open provocation, which may also have been an exercise in a future invasion of the island with a population of around 25 million. Because China declares loud and clear that democratic Taiwan is theirs, and that it is fair and reasonable to take what is theirs without asking permission from anyone.

China: Chinese President Xi Jinping issued strong warnings in a fiery speech during a carefully directed celebration of the Communist Party’s centenary. Video: Evan Larsson / Dagbladet TV

In this case, it means war. Against Taiwan, of course. But it’s also likely against the United States, Taiwan’s historic ally during the Cold War, which can barely watch democratic Taiwan being devoured by increasingly authoritarian China – and increasingly at the borders. of an authoritarian regime – China, led by the president and leader of the Xi Jinping party.

With so many stakes, And with an increasingly worrying development in China, what is the Xi Jinping project? One of them is an aggressive and expanding foreign policy which has been named in English “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy”, after a Chinese action movie called Wolf Warrior LL, with a bamboo-like hero, someone. one pulls before he asks for it. This shift in foreign policy reflects a nationalist populist tendency that Xi seems to be cultivating at home.

It’s the couple With yet another populist campaign, with a spur against the rich, those who have abused China’s own state capitalism to enrich themselves with what is now suddenly inappropriate. A campaign began last year to regulate China’s biggest and wealthiest tech companies, which is believed to have caused a trillion dollar loss in market value. Meanwhile, the heavily indebted real estate company Evergrande is dangerously close to bankruptcy, as authorities allow it to fry their fat in some sort of public break as a picture of how things will turn out when you become too Gourmand.

fight greed This is because the differences in Communist China are as stark as they are in the stronghold of capitalism, the United States. Because also in China, one percent of the population behaves with 30 percent of the values ​​of society. These are numbers that are easy to strike a political coin on, which Xi seems to want to do. But it does not stop there. Xi’s campaign is also about cultural conservatism, with the article indicating that children are only allowed to play for three hours a week. This abortion must be strictly regulated because the nation, after generations of one-child policies, now – for natural causes – needs more children. Male pop and TV stars are no longer allowed to have feminine or androgynous features, otherwise they will play roles that cultivate masculinity and patriotism. And of course, let’s not forget the brutal crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in the Northwest and the crushing of democracy in Hong Kong. Because behind it all, we hear the gospel of Xi Jinping’s ideas, which will be imprinted on children from the age of six, and throughout the process.

And we don’t know about lice in the entrance? Yes. “The Party runs everything,” Xi said, as the Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary with a heavy blow this summer. And at the same time episodic aggressive foreign policy, inflated patriotism, hardened dictatorship and indoctrination – yes, brainwashing – teach us the founder of Communist China, Chairman Mao. And yes, there is clearly a Maoist light that we are seeing. But how “light” or “heavy” is it?

Well of course not Xi threw on the boat 40 years of adventurous growth after the privatization of the economy by the great reformer Deng Xiaoping. But the economy is now growing weaker than before, growing just over 2%, which is lower than any other time in the past 40 years. Nothing like a new cultural revolution can therefore be imagined. But a round of ideological puritanism, with the growing cult of personality XI, we can already see some features of it.

In a year it will be Party conference again. Xi was chosen after all the solar signs for the third quinquennium. This is a radical violation of the two-term-only rule, which Deng introduced, precisely to prevent the leader from gaining too much power – and dictatorship -. Xi wants to rise above that, in an effort to create a strict ideological agenda, ruled by carefully appointed new men and women. In communist language, we are faced with a “purification”. It doesn’t look pretty. And neither did he.