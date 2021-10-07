Donald Trump’s election theft plot was even worse than we knew





The actions Donald Trump took in broad daylight to cling to power after his loss to Joe Biden were already a stress test for American democracy that the country may have barely passed. if it’s even over. But these brazen public measures were, of course, just the tip of the autocratic iceberg, and in the months since his departure we have continued to learn more and more about the relentless shenanigans he and his allies went behind the scenes in an effort to overthrow the election.

The latest revelations come from a Senate report released Thursday, which details the former president’s efforts to use the Justice Department to undermine Bidens’ victory. According to Subverting Justice, a nearly 400-page report from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump and his cronies, including then-chief of staff Mark Meadows and figures linked to the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, did repeatedly pressured GM to support and investigate. his false allegations of electoral fraud and retaliated against those in the department deemed not to be doing enough to legitimize the lies. Rather than maintain the independence of the department, the report concludes, then attorney general William Barr weakened it by pursuing false allegations of electoral fraud before the votes were certified. Perhaps most disturbing is that a DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, actively worked on Trump’s behalf to corrupt the results, including pressing his superiors to falsely tell Georgia’s election leaders that the DOJ had taken over. knowledge of the voting irregularities and to repeat this so-called proof of Conceptual Scam in each state concerned, ie swing states are the key to Bidens’ victory.

Today’s interim staff report sheds new light on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to co-opt the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 election, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Thursday morning, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Commission. We were half a step away from a general constitutional crisis.

The report is in line with both Trump’s public actions to undo his loss, which unfolded on his manic Twitter feed and his reckless remarks, including inciting the Jan.6 gang’s revelations about the desperate measures he was taking. went in camera. But the report also adds details, including attempts by Trump to install Clark as attorney general to further his takeover, which underscore how exaggerated efforts by former presidents to steal the election have been and how they would have been. could work.

We were so close to a constitutional crisis at that time that it deserves continued investigation and disclosure so the American people know that we should never be complacent about our rights as citizens and our responsibilities. towards our constitution, said Durbin, who also called the DC bar to investigate Clark. Former President Donald Trump would have shredded the constitution to keep his post as president, the Illinois Democrat continued in the Senate. There is no doubt in my mind. And to think that we’ve reached this point in history is certainly worth thinking about for a moment: what more should we do in the future to make sure that we protect this democracy from Donald Trump?

