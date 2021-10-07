Deputy Minister: Mandalika circuit can help boost tourism in Lombok





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Mandalika Circuit, which is expected to host world-class events, will help promote the sustainability of tourism in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone in Lombok, in western Nusa Tenggara and surrounding areas, said the Deputy Minister of State Enterprises. “We hope, of course, that this is not something that is right for a moment, not just based on a project, not just every now and then, but we really hope that with the construction of the Mandalika International Circuit , it will become an annual cycle event which can be followed by various other activities, ”Pahala Nugraha Mansury said at a virtual press conference from Jakarta on Thursday. He said the targets for peak events at Mandalika are MotoGP and World Superbike, but throughout the year, as seen from November 2021 to March 2022, other international events are expected will also be held in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone. “So (the circuit) can spark (interest) people. Like I said about the MotoGP event, every grand prix is ​​watched by over 400 million people around the world. that it will also push the world community to know that there are many tourist destinations in Indonesia, ”he added. The tour is expected to encourage foreign tourists to visit Indonesia and also bring domestic tourists to come to West Nusa Tenggara, which is one of the five super-priority destinations proclaimed by President Joko Widodo, Mansury said. “I believe that tourism not only provides infrastructure, culture and experience in these destinations, but also various other experiences. Including the experience of watching MotoGP races or other events that may take place there. “, he added. “We hope that is all our effort to understand how Lombok, as a top priority tourist destination, can really be developed in the future,” he said. Mansury, West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah, and some directors of state-owned companies on Thursday unveiled the official name of Mandalika’s international circuit, Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit. House of Representatives Committee X member Andreas Hugo Pareira said the Mandalika International Circuit, which is being prepared for the MotoGP event, has had a multiplier effect on the development of the Mandalika SEZ and the well-being of the people of Lombok. , NTB, and its surroundings. Pareira said the Mandalika SEZ is a tourist complex with adequate area and is supported by all existing facilities. The Mandalika circuit is expected to boost the development and promotion of tourism in the Mandalika SEZ, Lombok, in particular, and Indonesia, in general, he added. Related News: Senggigi Hotel Occupancy Rises Ahead of WSBK

Related news: Mataram Industry Service prepares MSMEs to host World Superbike

Related news: Mandalika circuit ready for WSBK: MGPA championship

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/193125/deputy-minister-mandalika-circuit-can-help-push-lombok-tourism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos