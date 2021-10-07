Aid for infrastructure will not help the Turkish city to maintain the reception of half a million Syrians

GAZIANTEP With Turkish and European flags everywhere and a music group playing, the mayor of Gaziantep, Fatma Sahin, accompanied by EU and UN representatives, cut the ribbon of a waste management facility funded by the EU earlier this week, offering a rosy picture of cooperation amid tense EU-Turkey ties.

The $ 10 million mechanical biological treatment and biogas facility, one of the largest of its kind in Europe, aims to help the municipality deal with waste, after the city’s population grew by a half a million Syrians, the second largest Syrian community in Turkey after Istanbul.

Gaziantep, a historic commercial and cultural center located on the border with Syria, traditionally had strong socio-economic ties with Aleppo. What started in 2011 with 252 people from Aleppo has reached 450,000 Syrians under temporary protection in 10 years. The inhabitants of this south-eastern metropolis of 2.2 million inhabitants now stress that one in four people in the street is Syrian.

The city’s waste has increased by 25%, said Sahin, a native of the city who was handpicked by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to run for mayor in 2014, said at the ceremony on the 5th. September. The facility will help us provide essential public services. But more than that, it will show that we can handle other challenges posed by the sudden expansion of the city’s population.

Sahin thanked the EU for the funding and the United Nations Development Program for the construction of the plant, but firmly reiterated the government’s line that the bulk of the refugee burden had been on Turkey, both socially and politically, while others have erected walls and fences.

We chose to open our city to those who fled a dictator killing his own and now we are working to put in place a model of living together without radicalization and without racism, without [forcing the refugees to live in] ghettos until they get home, she said. If the president’s proposal to create a safe zone in Syria had been realized from the start, the problems would not have reached this dimension.

Turkey has shown remarkable hospitality in welcoming nearly four million Syrians fleeing civil war in their own country, admitted Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Turkey and former adviser to the chancellor German outgoing Angela Merkel. We recognize the stress this influx has placed on host communities across Turkey. This is why we have invested in municipal waste management in Gaziantep as part of our 6 billion [$6.9 billion] aid program. The 27-member bloc pledged to extend a € 3 billion ($ 3.5 billion) package earlier this year.

Meyer-Landrut and UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Vinton stressed that the facility would also help Turkey meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement, which was ratified by the Turkish Parliament on September 6 amid political wrangling. Turkey was the last G20 country to do so.

I am very happy that Turkey ratifies the Paris Agreement, but everything is being implemented. We at Gaziantep are doing our part in creating a major metro line to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars to replacing coal with natural gas for heating, Sahin said in response to the reference. flattering from Vintons to Gaziantep as a global model of greening and inclusion. .

The facility will generate energy from biodegradable waste, separate recyclable materials such as metal and plastic, and have an annual output of 4,100 megawatt hours of electricity, which can supply 250,000 homes. It will reduce Gazianteps’ annual greenhouse gas emissions by 9,309 tonnes of CO2, according to information provided by UNDP.

The Gaziantep plant is the largest of eight EU-funded waste management facilities built by UNDP in southeastern Turkey since 2018 in areas with large numbers of Syrians. Another is a wastewater treatment plant in Hassa, a small town in Hatay province. Before the construction of the plant, the wastewater was discharged directly into the Tiyek stream.

But EU-backed infrastructure projects cannot allay the anti-refugee grievances that are brewing on the ground. On the sidelines of the ceremony, alongside diplomatic niceties, many townspeople reported that hospitality to the half-million Syrians was crumbling.

Mayor Sahin made it clear to UN and EU officials that the city has mobilized all its means to provide food, shelter and education to new Syrians, but it is time for the Syrians to start moving. return home, said one of the attendees who asked Al-Monitor to label him as a concerned Gaziantep citizen.

Ten years is a long time to house people under temporary protection, he said in a line taken up by local members of the ruling Justice and Development Party..

The temporary protection status created in Turkey for new arrivals from Syria is part of the problem itself. After 10 years, we still maintain it and that is why protection programs are still not entirely focused on social cohesion or integration, according to Kemal Vural Tarlan, the coordinator of the Kirkayak Migration and Cultural Studies Center in Gaziantep.

Tarlan said the Syrian community was alarmed by the government’s harsher line in 2019 and that some had signed voluntary eviction papers. But some of those who left Turkey returned knowing they would lose their temporary protection status. Syria is not a safe country to return to. Those who have returned are tortured and harassed, according to the latest Amnesty International report, he told Al-Monitor.

Tarlan said Syrians in Gaziantep are skilled in the textile, shoe making and plastics industry, which has helped them integrate into the city’s economy as a good workforce. Marlet. Others, he said, have opened their own small businesses. Resentment towards Syrian refugees has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship and growing rhetoric of hatred, but regardless, they are likely to stay, he said. But you are unlikely to see scenes similar to the violence in Altindag, “a working-class district of Ankara where a fight between Syrians and Turks resulted in one death and several injured”, mainly because the communities live side by side. coast with little interaction.

A stone’s throw from Kirkayak, the new Nationalist Victory Party, whose President Umit Ozdag is one of Turkey’s most vocal anti-refugee speakers, is opening a local branch and disseminating reports on the high cost of Syrian refugees in Turkey, not only in economic terms but also in terms of security and social harmony. The party’s policy is to get the Syrians home within a year, Murat Kanli, a party sympathizer, told Al-Monitor. We are not racists, but we no longer want to share the turkeys and resources of this town with them.