Kodak Black explains how loyal he is to Donald Trump after his pardon





In 2019, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison, following a federal gun case in Florida. He first falsified information about the gun claims and was later arrested, while at the Rolling Loud music festival, in May of the same year. In November 2019, the Florida rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison. During Donald Trump’s last day as president, this year however, he pardoned Kodak of his sentence, and he finally became a free man again.

Instagram Kodak shows Trump Love on Twitter since release

After Kodak was released, he thanked Trump and has shown him love on Twitter often since then. This includes an article on how he dreamed of the former president.

“I want to thank President @RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence,” Kodak said on his Twitter thread. “I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue to give back, to learn and to grow. @DanScavino”

Kodak Black (@ KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

Kodak continues to express loyalty to Trump

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks, Kodak doubled down on his stance towards Trump, as he maintained his appreciation for him. Here, Kodak revealed how he would perform at a Trump rally and how he even wanted to “wash Trump’s hand.”

“I would come for this boy. I’m integrated, ”Kodak said. “I want to wash his hand. He took care of me a lot. I want to be okay with this boy. Trump, who have you been pressured with? “

Kodak responds to criticism of its support for Trump

In Kodak’s interview with Akademiks, he also spoke to people who don’t feel that he remains loyal to such a controversial Trump figure. Kodak explained how grateful he was that Trump was able to get out of jail and it wasn’t for him, he would still be in that position now. He even thinks he would still be in trouble.

“They fucked up, mate. I’m gonna say bullshit about Trump, like, what do you expect from me? I’m not going to be like “Oh, fucking Trump.” Hell no. Man, God bless that nigga. I could still have been in jail right now. Facts, trust. Probably still going after the police.

Kodak is expecting her second child

Kodak was also all the rage in 2021, for relationship speculation. In February, he was supposed to be engaged to Florida rapper Mellow Rackz, but that didn’t happen. Last month, TMZ announced that Kodak was expecting their second child, this time with Florida real estate agent Maranda Johnson. The two have supposedly known each other for four years, and this little girl is expected to arrive before the end of 2021, or early 2022. Kodak already has a six-year-old boy.

