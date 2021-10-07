Alibaba jumps 10% as investors hope tensions ease with Biden and Xi set to meet





Chinese President Xi Jinping with then-US Vice President Joe Biden in Beijing in 2013. Lintao Zhang / Pool / Reuters Alibaba shares jumped 10% as US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart head to virtual meeting this year

The talks could lead to an easing of political tensions between the economic powers.

Alibaba shares have suffered this year from Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on companies. Alibaba stock jumped nearly 10% on Thursday after news that US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet later this year, sparking anticipation that they will be able to cut prices. tensions between the world’s largest economies. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant climbed 9.8% to $ 158.29 before narrowing the gain to 8.5%. The surge took the price to its highest level since mid-September. Alibaba shares have also caught the attention of retail investors, with Bloated stocks Showing it second in ticket sentiment on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. The United States and China have agreed in principle that Biden and Xi hold a virtual meeting before the end of 2021, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official in the US administration. Earlier Wednesday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, met face to face for the first time since an unusually public presentation of grievances in March, according to the report. Since Biden took office, he has maintained key elements of China’s strict trade policies that began under the Trump administration. On Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the White House wanted to resume trade talks with China but would keep tariffs high for now. Other issues have also strained US-China relations in recent times, including Beijing’s threats against Taiwan, its claims in the South China Sea, and the treatment of ethnic Uyghur minorities. “Investors need to understand that the United States and China getting along and working together is good for stock markets around the world,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, said in a note. Meanwhile, Alibaba and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks also fell during the year, with Beijing stepping up regulatory crackdown on a wide range of companies as part of a campaign to reform various practices. commercial and social. Securities and Foreign Exchange Commissioner Gary Gensler said last month that he did not believe companies linked to China were providing adequate information about the risks they and, in turn, US investors face. . Regulatory crackdown in China has accelerated since late 2020, when Alibaba founder Jack Ma criticized some Chinese institutions. Its financial services platform Ant Group later withdrew from an IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong under pressure from the government. Alibaba shares this week also seemed to find support from the news that Charlie Munger – best known as a business partner of Warren Buffett and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway – has doubled his bet on Alibaba. The Munger Daily Journal publishing company increased its stake in the last quarter to 83%.

