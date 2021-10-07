Boris Johnson wants to free the spirit of Britain, here are five things that really embody that spirit





Boris Johnson wants to free the spirit of Britain. In his rambling conference address yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke of the potential of people living in the UK, cited successful sports stars and said they embody that spirit that is in them and in everyone. in the country. It is the spirit which is the same throughout the country, in every town and town and city, which can be found in the hearts and minds of children growing up everywhere and it is the spirit that we are going to release. , did he declare. While he was certainly optimistic and the Daily Express lapped him up, it would not be unreasonable to suggest that our Prime Minister may be looking at the UK with rose-tinted glasses and the true spirit of the UK. Uni involves a lot more hangovers than an elite. sportsman could handle. Indeed, here are a few examples of what we think the Spirit of Britain really entails. Sign up for our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter 1. Talk about the weather < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6857%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) To be British is to complain about the weather. It is either too hot or too cold, too windy or too humid. It’s either too wet or too dry and, unlike Goldilocks, never fair. If Johnson is serious about unleashing that spirit, he should have made a remark about the temperature of the conference room before starting his speech. Since he didn’t, our confidence in him deteriorates further. 2. The bistro < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (POOL / AFP via Getty Images) Another key part of being British is, of course, the pub. Talking about the pub, going to the pub, drinking at the pub, complaining about the price of beer in the pub, having a pub hangover and so on … Spirits from Great Britain are vodka, gin and More . Johnson said he wanted to rebuild Bitter – cringe so at least he looks like he checked this one out. 3. Reality TV < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (ITV) From Love Island to Married at First Sight, we’re a nation unapologetically obsessed with watching people have fun on TV. The Spirit of Britain, for better or for worse, involves people shooting people they’ve never met because of the way they’ve been edited and Johnson should know one or more. two about it from all his awkward interviews. 4. Make cups of tea < style="display:block;padding-top:86.9763%"/> (Getty Images / iStockphoto) As Brits, we are also doomed to repeatedly boil kettles and debate the best tea color and the best amount of sugar in a cup of tea. We’re such an entertaining bunch of witty and interesting people, aren’t we? 5. Queue Passenger queue for the arrivals hall at London Heathrow Airport (Clive Marshall / PA) (PA wire) Above all, the spirit of Britain can be found nestled between the tuts and the rolled eyes of commuters advancing to a bus stop on their way to work to earn their money to spend on tea, pubs, umbrellas and their licenses. of TV. Rule Britannia! …

