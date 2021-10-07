Report Details Outweighs Total Offer to Cancel Election Results





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump’s extraordinary efforts to reverse his 2020 electoral defeat have brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted senior officials there and in the White House to threaten to resign, report says of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The report released Thursday by the Democratic-led committee offers new insight into how the Republican president tried to overturn the vote and exercise his will on the department, asking leaders to declare the election corrupt and disparaging his top manager for doing nothing to reverse the results. Trump’s actions led to a near-revolt at the department’s headquarters that only backed down after senior officials warned of a massive resignation, with a White House lawyer describing efforts to call off the election as a murder-suicide pact.

By attempting to enlist the Justice Department for personal and political gain in an attempt to maintain his grip on the White House, Trump has grossly abused the power of the presidency and arguably violated federal law that bars anyone from order federal employees to engage in political activities, the report said.

While the broad outlines of what happened after the November 3 election have long been known, the Senate investigation based on a review of documents and interviews with former officials lays bare the extent of Trump’s all-out campaign to stay in the White House. It shows how Trump benefited from the backing of a little-known Justice Department attorney who defended the then president’s efforts to challenge the vote, but how, in the end, other senior officials turned out. gathered to face Trump. The result suggests how much the fragile US electoral system depends on the integrity of government officials.

Trump’s effort, which is now under investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general, was unsuccessful and Biden took office on January 20. Despite this, bogus election claims fractured the nation, with millions of Americans mistakenly believing the contest was stolen. .

Rage over the election forced a mass of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan.6 in a bid to disrupt Congressional certification of Bidens’ victory. Rioters beat and bloodied an overwhelmed police force, sent lawmakers running for their lives and caused $ 1 million in damage. More than 630 people have been criminally charged in the riot, the largest prosecution in the history of the Department of Justice.

Republicans, who have mostly remained loyal to Trump since the insurgency, released their own report which downplays concerns raised by Democrats and describes Trump as a hero who has ignored the suggestions of lawyer Jeffrey Clark and who has refused to fire senior officials of the Ministry of Justice. . Their rebuttal makes the astonishing claim that Trump was concerned about the electoral system at large and not himself, even though he publicly fought to stay in power and lobbied Vice President Mike Pence for it. ‘to help.

The Democrats’ report says Trump relentlessly pushed the Justice Department during a turbulent time in December and early January to investigate suspected voter fraud and to support his efforts to overturn the results. Trump had laid the groundwork for this effort even before the election when he attacked the postal voting process.

But he stepped it up considerably after Election Day and in particular after the resignation in December of Attorney General William Barr, who, weeks before leaving the Department of Justice, told The Associated Press that the Department no ‘found no fraud likely to affect the election result.

In a White House meeting told to Senate investigators, Jeffrey Rosen, who served as Barrs’ deputy and briefly headed the department after Barr’s departure, described how Trump, in an attempt to open an investigation into the department, showed videos of someone delivering a suitcase of ballots.

Rosen said he remembered telling Trump, I really want to suggest to you sir, respectfully that it would be best if everyone used this last month to focus on some of the things that have been accomplished over the past month. last four years. , a tax reform and the vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, and do not enter this election has been corrupted.

The lobbying campaign by Trump and his allies included a draft brief that the White House wanted the Justice Department to file with the Supreme Court to overturn the election results. The ministry declined to table the document, which the Senate report describes as raising a litany of false and debunked claims.

The conflict culminated in a controversial hour-long White House meeting on January 3, in which Trump openly considered replacing Rosen as acting attorney general with Clark, a deputy attorney general. The Democrats’ report says Trump told Rosen: One thing we know is that you, Rosen, won’t do anything to overturn the election.

Clark had positioned himself as more in favor of pursuing the Trump fraud allegations, even though the results were certified by states and Republican election officials. Courts have dismissed dozens of election court challenges and Barr, Trump’s own attorney general, had said Biden won fairly.

Clark declined to be voluntarily questioned by the committee, and his attorney did not immediately return the messages seeking comment. The committee said it was submitting a complaint to the District of Columbia Bar to assess whether the discipline is warranted.

Several officials at the January 3 meeting told Trump they would resign if he turned Clark over to the Justice Department. According to witnesses interviewed by majority staff on Senate committees, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone referred to a draft letter from Clark urging Georgian officials to convene a special legislative session on election results as a pact murder-suicide. Cipollone threatened to resign.

Richard Donoghue, Rosens’ deputy at the time, replied that there was no way he would sign this letter or anything like that. Donoghue told the committee he told Trump that all deputy attorneys general, and possibly U.S. prosecutors and other senior ministry officials, would resign en masse if the president replaced Rosen with Clark.

Georgia has become an area of ​​particular focus for Trump, who has called for the impeachment of Atlanta’s top prosecutor, BJay Pak, saying he had never been a Trumper, according to the report. Pak had originally planned to stay in office until inauguration day, Jan.20, but resigned weeks earlier due to pressure from Trump.

Besides Clark, Trump found another ally in Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Who questioned the validity of Bidens’ win in Pennsylvania and called Donoghue last December to say the department was not doing its job in regarding the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to seek help from Clarks because he’s the kind of guy who could really step in and do something about it, according to the report.

Associated Press editors Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

