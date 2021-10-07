Turkey to update national climate action plan as part of Paris Agreement ratification





All eyes are on the steps Turkey would now take after Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday ratified the Paris climate agreement to help support global efforts against climate change. As a first step, Turkey is expected to update its national climate action plan, officially known as the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), including emission reduction targets in the sectors “of the world”. ‘energy, waste, transport, buildings and agriculture’ and submit them to the UN. Secretariat. Turkey is committed to reducing the increase in its emissions by! by 2030 as part of its climate action plan submitted to the UN Secretariat in 2015. As part of the Paris Agreement, Turkey is expected to update and resubmit its NDC to the Secretariat for the 2030 target. Another important goal for Turkey in the fight against climate change is to achieve “net carbon emission” by 2053, a plan announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Net zero emission means that all human-made greenhouse gas emissions must be removed from the atmosphere through abatement measures, thereby reducing the Earth’s net climate balance to zero, after removal through natural and artificial wells. Turkey plans to hold a council in January 2022 to tackle climate change, the country’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Monday. Turkey will determine a long-term strategic action plan on combating climate change at the meeting, which will be attended by representatives of the private sector, non-governmental organizations, academia, industry and international organizations. The action plan will form the infrastructure for Turkey’s national climate action plan and zero net emissions target. On December 12, 2015, parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reached an agreement to tackle climate change and achieve a sustainable low-carbon future at the United Nations Conference on Change climate change (COP21) in Paris. The Paris Agreement, defined as “a bridge between today’s policies and climate neutrality before the end of the 21st century”, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by preventing average global temperatures from d ” rise more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next century, and continue efforts to limit the temperature rise even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius if possible. * Written by Zehra Nur Duz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkey-to-update-national-climate-action-3581764 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos